Nick Gordon Pleads Not Guilty To Domestic Violence And False Imprisonment Charges

Nick Gordon, who was found “legally responsible” for the death of his late girlfriend, Bobbi Kristina Brown, has entered a not guilty plea to charges of domestic violence and kidnapping, according to BET. Shortly after a hearing, which took place on June 21, Nick filed court documents, which means he is ready for a forthcoming legal battle over the shocking accusations, Radar Online reported.

Gordon was arrested earlier this month on those charges after his new girlfriend was so battered that she had to be hospitalized. According to the Daily Mail, it was during this incident that Leal accused Gordon of holding her against her will and punching her with a closed fist in the face and in the back of her head. The 28-year-old was arrested on charges of domestic battery and false imprisonment following an incident in Sanford, Florida.

Nick Gordon was taken into police custody in Sanford, Florida, on Saturday morning, the Sanford Police public information officer confirmed to Us Weekly that Nick’s girlfriend alleged that he beat her and would not allow her to leave the residence.

Nick denied any wrongdoing to police and even said he was going to press charges against the girlfriend. Subsequently, he was arrested and had to pay $15,000 bond. Gordon was also ordered to wear a GPS monitor and was warned against going near the alleged victim. Gordon has been ordered to appear in front of a judge in August for his next court hearing.

Laura Leal, Nick Gordon's Battered Girlfriend Shares Details of Abuse… – https://t.co/vAv4NJyZlO via @Shareaholic — StraightFromTheA.com (@StraightFrmTheA) June 14, 2017

Laura Leal, 26, revealed to the Daily Mail that her relationship with Gordon was similarly toxic to the one he shared with the late Whitney Houston’s daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown.

“I’ve been reading the reports about Bobbi Kristina and I’m physically shaking… I read about her being isolated, her family not knowing where she was, the manipulation, the bullying — it’s the exact same thing. That could have been me. Only the Grace of God saved me.”

Leal said she had previously dismissed the abuse allegations against Gordon as “negative nonsense.” Laura said she and Nick Gordon never spoke about Bobbi Kristina because she was protective of his feelings.

“In all sincerity, we never talked about Bobbi Kristina. I was protective of his feelings and what he had been through. I felt like I could trust him. He has a love for kids and I do too, and that’s what captured me. Everything was going great.”

The alleged victim revealed to the Daily Mail that Nick Gordon would drink heavily and smoke marijuana daily. Following the abuse of these substances, he would then go into jealous rages and accuse her of flirting with his friends. The couple’s arguments soon grew physical with Leal claiming that on one occasion Gordon choked her until she vomited.

Nick Gordon will return to court in August following charges of kidnapping and battery against his girlfriend: https://t.co/I2b6vFUeVv pic.twitter.com/fQOP2hmD27 — E! News (@enews) June 12, 2017

Leal claims that Gordon hid her computer and smashed her cellphone so she couldn’t call for help to escape. In self-defense, she said she threw a large candle at his face, “shattering his nose.”

Laura said that the intervention on behalf of Gordon’s mother, Michelle, saved her life. Laura said she ran into his mother’s bedroom. His mother hopped out of bed after Leal requested to go home. Laura added, “She is a great woman. She saved my life. Nick threw my stuff all over the sidewalk but it ended right there.”

Bobbi Kristina Brown, the daughter of the late singer Whitney Houston and her husband, rapper Bobby Brown, was just 22-years-old when she died two years ago. Bobbi Kristina’s shocking death came six months after she fell into a coma following Gordon discovering her body submerged in a bathtub at the home they shared. Bobbi Kristina never woke from her coma.

In 2016, Nick Gordon was ordered to pay Bobbi Kristina’s family $36 million after he was found legally responsible for the death in a civil case. Brown’s estate, which brought the lawsuit, accused Gordon of causing her death by giving her a “toxic mixture” and also stealing thousands of dollars from her bank account while she was comatose.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]