Angelina Jolie was reportedly thinking of her six kids when she purchased the $25 million Cecile B. DeMille estate in Los Feliz.

According to a new report, the actress reportedly decided to settle in the exclusive Los Angeles neighborhood because she wanted her children, including 15-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax, 12-year-old Zahara, 11-year-old Shiloh, and eight-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, to be close to their father, Brad Pitt.

“This was important to Angelina,” a source told Radar Online on July 1. “Despite the stories around their split, she knows in the long run it is important that the couple are close to one another for the sake of their kids.”

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt parted ways in September of last year amid allegations of child abuse but in November of that same year, the Los Angeles Department of Child and Family Services and the FBI cleared Pitt of all charges. Since then, Pitt, who was previously quite limited to the amount of time he was allowed with his children, has been seeing his kids much more.

In addition to Angelina Jolie’s new home being close to Pitt, it is also considered a historic home, which made it even more appealing to her.

“She also loved the fact that she was buying such a famous historic Hollywood property, and the privacy and security this offers,” the source added.

The Cecile B. DeMille estate includes 11,000 square feet of living space and two acres outside.

In other Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt news, the actor is said to be “doing up” his own property in Los Feliz in an effort to make the home more appealing to his kids. Although it is unclear how much Pitt has been seeing his kids in recent months, he will reportedly enjoy plenty of time with them throughout the summer months.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s relationship began as they filmed the 2005 thriller Mr. & Mrs. Smith and in mid-2005, after Jennifer Aniston filed for divorce from Pitt, he and Jolie went public during a trip in Cambodia.

While Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt began their relationship about 12 years ago, they didn’t get married until 2014 and did so at their home in France, Chateau Miraval.

Since splitting up, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have put a number of their homes, including Chateau Miraval, up for sale. However, when it comes to their main marital home in Los Feliz, Pitt doesn’t appear to have any plans to vacate the property.

