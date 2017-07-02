LG V30 Leaks: Flagship Phablet To Abandon Signature Features, Will Adopt Wireless Charging Instead

The LG V series is arguably one of the most unique smartphone lines in the market. Huge, stocky and still equipped with removable batteries, the LG V10 and its successor, the V20, were devices that truly stood out from the crowd. If recent rumors about the latest smartphone in the series, the V30, prove accurate, however, LG’s unique brand of handsets might end up losing two of its most recognizable features.

One of the things that made the LG V10 and V20 distinct was the series’ proprietary secondary display. Placed directly above the smartphone’s main screen, the V10 and the V20’s second display served a means for users to access shortcuts, view notifications and even control music while the main screen was off. While a bit gimmicky in nature, the secondary display has been as iconic to LG’s V series as the S-Pen is to Samsung’s Note line.

According to a recent report from the XDA Developers Forum, however, a source knowledgeable about LG’s manufacturing process has revealed that the LG V30, the latest iteration of the powerful handset, would be abandoning its dual screen design. This means that the LG V30 would likely be released as a supersized variant of the LG G6, and very little more.

If any, the LG V30 is widely rumored to finally feature an 18:9 OLED panel. Thus, it is quite possible that the South Korean tech giant is abandoning its signature feature simply because the device’s taller screen would end up making the secondary display redundant. After all, LG could simply allot the topmost portion of the 18:9 OLED screen of the V30 for notifications, shortcuts and other similar functions.

Another rumor that has managed to attract the attention of fans is the possibility that the LG V30 would be abandoning its trademark removable battery feature. According to a GSM Arena report, recently leaked images of the V30’s internals revealed that the upcoming flagship phablet would feature wireless charging, as evidenced by charging coils positioned at the middle of the flagship device.

While this new feature is a very welcome upgrade over its predecessors, the addition of wireless charging would result in the V30 being manufactured with a unibody design, complete with a glass back. This, of course, would mean that the LG V30 would also need to ditch its removable battery.

The loss of a removable battery has struck a nerve among avid fans of the smartphone, with many stating that the adoption of a unibody design and a non-removable battery would result in the V30 losing its identity. If these rumors prove true, the V30 would simply end up as a bigger version of the LG G6, unlike its predecessors, which were an entirely different breed from the tech giant’s flagship G series.

Nevertheless, the LG V30 would still be a powerhouse handset. While the device’s specs have not been officially announced by the South Korean tech giant, speculations are high that the V30 would feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a dual camera system on both the device’s front and back.

[Featured Image by Lee Jin-man/AP Images]