Google Pixel 2 Rumors: Waterproofing Capabilities, Headphone Jacks, And Official Screen Sizes

The Google Pixel 2 is one of the year’s most highly-anticipated smartphones, being the search giant’s official flagship for 2017. After the release of the well-received yet notably flawed Pixel and Pixel XL series last year, all eyes are on Google to see how the tech firm would improve upon its homegrown handset. If recent leaks and rumors are any indication, however, it would seem that the Pixel 2 series would indeed improve on practically every aspect of its direct predecessor, with the new device not only having powerful internals, but useful features such as waterproofing as well.

Rumors about the device’s waterproofing capabilities have long dominated the rumor mill, especially since Google is yet to release a flagship device that is capable of taking an accidental dip in the water. Since the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2XL would likely address practically everything that was missing from the first-generation Pixel devices, there is a good chance that the upcoming flagships would indeed feature some form of water resistance, according to a TechRadar report.

The lack of water resistance has been a particular sore point for fans of Google’s homegrown handset, especially since the flagships of the top two smartphone manufacturers, Apple and Samsung, both feature waterproofing capabilities. With this in mind, the inclusion of waterproofing in the Pixel 2’s feature set is definitely a welcome upgrade for fans and users of the device.

Another thing that has also been dominating the rumor mill are speculations stating that Google would be axing the headphone jack in the Pixel 2 series. While this is entirely possible, there is a pretty small chance that Google would relinquish such a basic feature in the Pixel 2 and the Pixel 2 XL.

During the original Pixel’s launch, Google made it a point to mock Apple for removing the headphone jack in the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, specifically including the port in the introduction video of the Pixel and Pixel XL. With this in mind, it seems a bit out of character for the search giant to remove the 3.5mm headphone jack in its upcoming 2017 flagships.

A Forbes report has also outlined what could very well be the final dimensions of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2XL’s display. According to the publication, Google’s handsets would be equipped with screens that are manufactured and supplied by LG, with the smaller Pixel 2 handset being fitted with a 4.97-inch FHD display and the larger Pixel 2 smartphone being equipped with a 5.99-inch QHD panel.

The price of the Pixel 2 and the Pixel 2 XL remain unknown for now. The release date of the devices, however, is widely speculated to be scheduled sometime in October.

[Featured Image by Ramin Talaie/Getty Images]