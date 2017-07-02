Best Fourth Of July TV Marathons And Holiday Specials

If you’re not into 4th of July barbecues and watching Independence Day fireworks with hundreds, maybe thousands, of people in a crowded park, there’s nothing wrong with spending your holiday on the couch watching a good, old-fashioned TV marathon. Aside from some decent marathons, there are also some great holiday specials and Fourth of July themed movies scheduled to air on Tuesday, July 4.

Here’s the low-down on some of the best TV marathons and Fourth of July holiday specials to watch on Tuesday.

Let’s start with the 4th of July specials. After all, it’s our nation’s birthday. Why not celebrate by watching fireworks with a side of entertainment from popular music artists?

Watching the fireworks from the comfort of your own home is not a bad idea. According to a previous report by the Inquisitr, the 41st annual Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular begins at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, live from New York City. The show includes a fireworks display and performances by Jennifer Lopez, Lady Antebellum, Sheryl Crow, Brad Paisley, Charlie Puth, Hailee Steinfeld, and more.

Before the Macy’s special begins, check out A Capitol Fourth on PBS. The show begins at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday and will be hosted by John Stamos. The big event is broadcast live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol. According to SLT Today, there’s a star-studded lineup that includes the Beach Boys, the Four Tops, and Yolanda Adams.

Marathons are a great way to spend the holiday, especially if it’s blazing hot outside. And we’re talking about TV marathons, not the kind that you have to run. That sounds exhausting, doesn’t it?

According to TV Guide, the following networks will be airing multiple episodes of some of their most popular shows on July 4. It’s a quirky lineup, but you may find something worth watching for hours on end.

Treehouse Masters: 6 a.m. – 7 p.m. ET on the Animal Planet

What on Earth? 3 a.m. – 12 a.m. ET on the Science Channel

South Park: 6 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. on Comedy Central

Tosh.0: 3 p.m. – 10 p.m. ET on Comedy Central

Untold Stories of the E.R. – 3 p.m. – 12 a.m. on TLC

Star Trek: Voyager – 6 a.m. – 10 a.m. on BBC America

Star Trek: The Next Generation – 10 a.m. – 12 a.m. on BBC America

What’s on your TV must-see list on the Fourth of July holiday?

[Featured Image by Andrew Renneisen/Getty Images]