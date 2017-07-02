Tori Roloff Dresses Baby Jackson In Bow Tie For Audrey’s Baby Shower [Photo]

Little People, Big World fans get excited! A new picture of baby Jackson has hit the internet! Tori Roloff shared a picture of “Baby J” looking rather dapper in a bow tie for her sister-in-law’s baby shower. Jackson was his mommy’s date over the weekend as family and friends showered mama-to-be, Audrey Roloff. Audrey is pregnant with a baby girl, due on September 1.

Tori shared the new photo of Jackson before heading out to celebrate his new baby cousin. The youngest Roloff was in a very cute dark gray onesie, a burgundy bow tie, and he had his binky attached to him — totally convenient and in perfect baby style! The photo received well over 50,000 “likes” in the first 18 hours after it was published.

Fans could not get over how adorable Jackson looked and many commented their thoughts and well-wishes. Several fans pointed out the uncanny resemblance between Jackson and his dad, Zach Roloff.

Tori and Zach have been sharing quite a few pictures of their son on Instagram since he was born. Little People, Big World fans simply couldn’t be happier for Tori and Zach, who welcomed their first bundle of joy on May 12. Jackson is growing and changing so much each and every day and fans are really enjoying watching that growth and change evident in every photo shared by the reality stars.

You can check out the very latest photo of Jackson below. He’s starting to show some serious personality these days, don’t you think?

Today we got to celebrate Cousin Roloff! We can't wait to meet you baby girl! ???????????? A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Jul 1, 2017 at 2:58pm PDT

Interestingly enough, just days prior, fans had been saying that baby Jackson looked exactly like his mom, Tori. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Zach shared a picture of Jackson wearing a bucket hat and looking very interested in whatever was happening to his side. His outfits are so cute — fans simple cannot get enough!

You can see that photo below.

Hey everyone btw If you missed last night’s two-hour special of the birth of our baby boy, check it out on the #TLCgo App! A post shared by Zach Roloff (@zroloff07) on Jun 28, 2017 at 11:25pm PDT

Do you follow Tori and Zach Roloff on social media? Do you like seeing all of the new pictures of Jackson? Who do you think the newborn looks like, his mom or his dad? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!

[Featured Image by Zach Roloff/Instagram]