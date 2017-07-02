Hailey Baldwin Linked To Scott Disick Though He’s ‘Hooking Up’ With Bella Thorne

Hailey Baldwin has been linked to her share of bad boys. She was previously linked to Justin Bieber and Drake. She’s supposedly hanging out with Scott Disick now. Everyone knows the troubled reality star has a penchant for young models and actresses. Shortly after Bella Thorne was seen eating a hamburger in a bikini in his backyard, he decided to hang out with Hailey Baldwin. It’s a little strange considering Hailey is best friends with Kendall Jenner, who is Kourtney Kardashian’s younger step sister.

Scott Disick was spotted having lunch with Hailey Baldwin, reports Seventeen. The 34-year-old reality star and the 20-year-old model met up with some friends in Los Angeles on June 22, according to Just Jared. That sighting happened just days after Bella Thorne, 19, was seen eating a hamburger in Disick’s backyard. It doesn’t look like Baldwin and Disick were on a date since they were among friends. But, you must admit that it’s a strange situation.

Hailey Baldwin is close friends with Kendall Jenner and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. She was last spotted with Kourtney Kardashian and her three kids on a trip to Miami. Hailey Baldwin has made it clear in the past that she doesn’t like to drink and party. Her faith is the reason why she doesn’t get wild in Hollywood. So, why would she hang with a man who’s known for his constant partying and drinking? It’s kind of baffling at this point.

This isn’t the first time that Hailey and Scott have hung out. They were both spotted together at The Nice Guy. Scott has been trying to rub elbows with as many young models as possible. It’s probably his way of getting Kourtney’s attention. Scott has also been potted with Nicole Richie’s younger sister, Sofia Richie, who claims they’re just friends.

Hailey Baldwin’s own love life has become quiet confusing. She was linked to Cameron Dallas. The two were seen looking very much like a couple in March 2017. Hailey and Cameron were spotted on another supposed date in April. They also looked pretty cozy at the Met Gala after-party back in May. There were also talks that the two are currently having their first fight as a couple.

Cameron tweeted on June 20 that things don’t appear as they seem.

“Trusting people really sucks sometimes,” he wrote. He then added that he didn’t want to “rush into if it’s too soon.”

According to Hollywood Life, Cameron Dallas was not happy seeing Hailey Baldwin getting cozy with Chandler Parsons at the Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills. The two revealed that they’re just friends, but it makes things even more interesting since Parsons is Bella Thorne’s ex-boyfriend. Meanwhile, Thorne has been reportedly “hooking up” with Disick.

“He’s still hanging out with Bella, but hooking up with other girls as well,” an inside source told People. “Like before, he and Bella have an understanding. They’re just hanging out, hooking up and having fun. Bella loves to party and is soaking it up. She left a party over the weekend in a rush to go and hang out with him.”

But, Thorne revealed to Complex that she left Cannes after realizing that Disick’s partying was too “hardcore” for her, she’s continued to hang out with him. It looks like Hailey Baldwin is not Disick’s type since she’s not the partying type. She’s too focused on her modeling career to become a tabloid target.

[Featured Image by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images]