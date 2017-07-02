Galaxy Note 8 Rumors: Samsung Official Leaks Price Range, Memory And Release Date

The Galaxy Note 8 signifies Samsung’s final push into mobile dominance this year. With its Galaxy S8 and S8+ handsets dominating rivals since their launch in early 2017, it would be up to the Note 8 to maintain the momentum of the South Korean tech giant up to the end of the year. If rumors about the device are any indication, however, it seems that Samsung has a pretty clear-cut plan for the Note 8.

Rumors about the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 are abounding, with leaks about the device’s features and specs emerging almost on an everyday basis. The overall design of the device itself is widely speculated to be based on the Galaxy S8 and S8+, especially with regards to the upcoming flagship phablet’s display. With this in mind, there is a good chance that the Note 8 would be fitted with a similar Super AMOLED Infinity Display.

The specs of the Note 8 are rumored to be formidable, with the device speculated to be equipped with a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and 6GB of RAM. Storage options for the Note 8 are rumored to start at 64GB, with a 128GB version also being available. Its screen is also widely speculated to be released with a stunning 4K resolution, similar to the panel utilized by the Sony Xperia XZ Premium, which was released earlier this year.

Panampakan case Samsung Galaxy Note 8 dari brand Olixar yg sudah buka PO di mobilefun.co.uk . Gimana gan sist???✌???? . #GalaxyNote8 #SamsungGalaxyNote8 #Note8 A post shared by IVAN (@gadgetfight) on Jun 28, 2017 at 7:09pm PDT

Other leaks about the device have emerged lately, as well. Just recently, a page featuring Galaxy Note 8 cases from noted UK retailer MobileFun.co.uk went live. In the product page for the retailer’s cases, the Note 8 was depicted as a smartphone that is extremely similar in appearance to the Galaxy S8 and S8+. Even the S8 and S8+’s awkward fingerprint scanner was at the same place in MobileFun.co.uk‘s Note 8 images.

Interestingly, the e-commerce website also featured a Note 8 model featuring dual cameras, a feature that has long been rumored for the upcoming device. The specs of the Note 8’s cameras remain unconfirmed, though speculations are high that the two sensors would be comprised of a 12MP primary camera and a 13MP secondary lens.

South Korean publication OSEN has also provided a number of new details about the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. Citing a Samsung employee, the South Korean online publication was able to provide some details about the flagship handset, including its release date, price and memory features.

Ooo, NEW Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Renders from Olixar Cases. Thoughts? A post shared by SuperSaf (@supersaftv) on Jun 28, 2017 at 9:37am PDT

The Samsung employee, who has opted to remain anonymous, stated that the Note 8 would be priced somewhere between $1000 to $1,100 depending on where the handset would be sold. This price is extremely high, though it is in line with persistent rumors about the device.

The microSD card would also be making a reappearance in the Note 8, just like in its predecessor, the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7. With this, the internal memory of the smartphone could be increased by as much as 256GB, if speculations prove true.

Lastly, the Samsung employee also stated that the official launch of the Galaxy Note 8 would be held in New York on August 26. Seemingly confirming rumors about the device, Samsung would indeed be launching the Note 8 in August to get a headstart on Apple, which is rumored to release the iPhone 8, iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus sometime in September.

