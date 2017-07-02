‘Star Wars: Episode 8’ Rumor: Snoke Uses A Unique Lightsaber New To The Films

Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis) can lead the First Order without his own personal weapon, but that does not mean he does not have one. According to reports, Snoke will wield a lightsaber in Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi.

Making Star Wars, a reliable source of information and scoop with regards to Star Wars film productions, revealed that the villainous character will be sporting a “fancy ring” on his left hand in The Last Jedi.

The ring has a massive black stone the size of the old Ring Pop candy. According to the site, it could be a black Kyber Crystal. In the Star Wars saga, Kyber Crystals are Force-attuned living crystals used to create lightsabers.

This had many speculating that Snoke could actually be wielding a black lightsaber in Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi and not the usual red that Sith lords have. It will be the first one to be featured in the films.

According to Star Wars watcher and YouTuber Mike Zeroh, it could be that what Snoke has is some sort of a darksaber, which was first introduced in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars and was seen again in Star Wars Rebels.

The First Order leader may have found a way to develop a lightsaber out of his ring. The YouTuber speculates that Star Wars: Episode 8 might show Snoke putting this darksaber to use perhaps in helping Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) with his combat skills.

After all, he did lose to Rey (Daisy Ridley) in Star Wars: Episode 7 – The Force Awakens and Snoke is keen on his apprentice to avoid making the same mistake.

It is also speculated that Snoke could also use black lightsaber in a battle against Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) in Star Wars: Episode 8. It has been reported that, unlike in the first film, practical effect in the form of a puppet or suit was used to bring Snoke to life in The Last Jedi and that this suit was used in sequences that involved fighting scenes.

Another Star Wars YouTuber by the name Bastion of Kuul says that while Snoke did not look like someone who will be engaged in a lightsaber duel in Star Wars: Episode 7, this does not mean he does not know how to use one.

He speculates that the deformed appearance of Snoke may have been the gruesome result of a nasty battle of such nature that happened before the events of The Force Awakens.

Bastion of Kuul also speculates that black Kyber crystals, whether they are common or not, may be the kind that are infused with raw dark side power that Snoke uses through his ring, giving it that unique color.

He suggests that he may be channeling his Force powers to that ring forming a black lightsaber so as to give himself better chances during combat, seeing that he cannot do a lot do physical fighting due to his injuries.

The Star Wars watcher adds that this ring could also be something that played a part in Snoke surviving throughout eons, perhaps as a regenerative instrument, should he end up being an ancient Sith.

Whatever the black ring will be all about, it is said that it will be an important plot point in Star Wars: Episode 8 so fans can expect to learn in the film what it can do.

Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi hits the cinemas December 15.

[Featured Image by Disney and Lucasfilm]