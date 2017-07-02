Donald Trump Tweets GIF Of Him Beating Up CNN
Donald Trump Tweets GIF Of Him Beating Up CNN

Donald Trump has defended his tweets as being, not Presidential, but ‘modern-day Presidential.’ However, another tweet from the President of the United States has his social media following questioning his Twitter use. Specifically, Trump has shared a GIF edited to show him walking up to CNN (a person with the CNN logo covering their face), grabbing the representation of the news network, and throwing it to the ground before pummelling it with punches. Trump then walks away, leaving the beaten symbol lying on the ground.

This follows less than a full day after Donald Trump tweeted that he was changing CNN’s name to ‘Fraud News CNN’ and declared his social media use ‘modern day Presidential.’

When CNN’s Senior White House Correspondent, Jim Acosta, tried to respond to the post with humor, saying, “Isn’t pro wrestling fake?” Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr, responded to reiterate the claim that news coverage on CNN is fake.

Other social media users piled on with additional GIFs and memes placing President Trump in the wrestling ring, but with an outcome less flattering than Trump’s own GIF tweet. Many joined the conversation to tell Trump their views about whether wrestling memes were an appropriate way for a U.S. President to comport himself.

Donald Trump’s initial tweet:

CNN’s Jim Acosta was one of the many who responded, hinting that there was an irony in Trump’s choice of GIF.

Donald Trump Jr. responded quickly to deflect the point.

Tech executive Rob Szczerba also weighed in, saying that this was the expected result of placing a reality star in the White House.

Mike Flacy, contributing editor for Digital Trends, compared Donald Trump’s social media activity to other acheivements by Presidents in U.S. history.

Happy Toast shared their own wrestling GIF, of Trump being knocked down and kicked out of the ring.

Donald Trump also retweeted the GIF with his official @POTUS Twitter handle.

Later, Trump returned to social media to share the meme again, to his Facebook page.

On Saturday, Trump tweeted about CNN, declaring that he would change the name to Fraud News CNN.

The tweet with the wrestling meme, incidentally, references a hashtag of ‘FNN,’ as well as ‘FraudNewsCNN.’ Trump did not elaborate on what ‘FNN’ stood for, since ‘Fraud News CNN’ would presumably be abbreviated as ‘FNC.’

When called out for the posts about CNN, as well as those insulting MSNBC hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, Trump issued another tweeted statement, responding to all who told him this was not Presidential behavior.

The Trump tweet about the MSNBC hosts came Saturday morning and called them ‘crazy’ and ‘dumb as a rock.’

The GIF has received thousands of shares from Donald Trump’s Facebook page, and over 100 thousand retweets on Twitter, so if he intended to grab attention, POTUS definitely did so successfully.

