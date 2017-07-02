Bella Thorne Drops New Collab ‘Just Call’ Amid Reports She’s Working On A New Album

Bella Thorne is still trying to find her groove in Hollywood. Her Freeform show, Famous in Love is not doing as well as expected. She’s become more of a tabloid target rather than an actress. Bella Thorne makes headlines every time she gets TMI on social media, posts a nude photo, or is dating someone new. Not only does she want to act, but she wants to make music. Bella Thorne collaborated with Prince Fox on their new song “Just Call.”

Bella Thorne released her first song in three years. On the new single “Just Call,” she breathily sings for a man to call her, no matter how he’s feeling. She’s probably referencing one of her many ex-boyfriends on the track. It’s an EDM-laced club track that will get you moving. Thorne first teased the song on her Snapchat on June 28. She also shared clips of herself hanging out with Prince Fox, whose real name is Sam Lassner, on the set of a shoot. It looks like the two artists are also working on a music video together.

Fox told Nylon that he wasn’t aware of who Bella Thorne was at the time. The two decided to collaborate after they kept bumping into each other at various places.

“When we finally met, I told her I was working on a song and would love to have her on it,” he told Nylon. “She was down and said, ‘We should make it a duet.’ The rest is history.”

“Sam and I met at a party and he was like, yo, I wrote this song and it’s amazing,” Bella previously explained. “I want you to be on it. I said, ‘I want to do a due because you’re a way better singer than me,’ and he was like, ‘Sure.'”

Bella Thorne should be getting closer to releasing a solo single soon. She’s been focusing on acting for the past few years. Not only does she star in Famous in Love, but she also stars in the new Netflix thriller, You Get Me. Thorne still wants to focus on her music career. According to the Daily Mail, she’s also been making music with Steve Aoki.

She confirmed earlier this year that she was dropping new music this year. It looks like she has stuck to her word. She shared snippets of her recording sessions with DJ Borgore on Twitter and Instagram earlier this year. The former Disney star was signed to Hollywood Records back in 2013, according to PopCrush. Thorne released her debut EP, Jersey, in 2014. She confirmed to her fans that she wants to make her return as a pop star despite her already full lifestyle.

So what we got like 3 songs now ? @Borgore ???????????? pic.twitter.com/hEfSIeavHC — bella thorne (@bellathorne) January 11, 2017

What are your thoughts on Bella Thorne’s collaboration with Prince Fox? Do you think she would make a more convincing pop star than an actress? Sound off below in the comments section.

