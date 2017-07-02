Caitlyn And Kris Jenner Are Not Working Together On A Reality Show For Money

Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner are about to work together on a reality show so that they can rake in the big bucks. At least that’s according to an article published in Radar Online.

According to the article, Caitlyn is looking for a new reality TV project since her show, I Am Cait was cancelled. So, she has turned to the Kardashian momager to come up with a winning idea.

“Caitlyn has been encouraged to pitch the show to Bravo and E! and she wants the process to go smoothly” an alleged insider told Radar. “She knows that Kris could be a huge asset and they both have clauses that they will not slander one another. Any inclusion of Kris and her family in the show could be very lucrative for both parties.”

If the article in Radar is to be believed, Kris Jenner is ready to put their past feud aside so that they can make money together. They also state that Caitlyn has her eye on a couple of projects and will be going back to school to get a degree.

But Gossip Cop, a site that’s known for debunking celebrity rumors, states that the story is completely fake. According to Gossip Cop, they spoke to a rep for Caitlyn who told them that Kris and Caitlyn will not be working on a reality show. They also said that the rumor that Caitlyn will be going to college is not true either.

Caitlyn Jenner’s latest comments show transgender people can be jerks too: Teitel | https://t.co/2h9O7gLH9Y https://t.co/PoOIzfIGZs pic.twitter.com/fezU7ksn8g — Hamilton Spectator (@TheSpec) June 22, 2017

Given how their tense their relationship has been since Caitlyn came out, it’s hard to believe that the ex-spouses would want to work together.

Kris has not appreciated a lot of what Caitlyn has said about her in interviews and her memoir, Secrets Of My Life.

“I tell Kris about my gender issues before I make love to her,” Caitlyn wrote of their marriage. “I told her there had been a woman inside me all my life.”

'Awards Chatter' Podcast — Kris Jenner ('Keeping Up With the Kardashians') https://t.co/5Ae7qL0yBm pic.twitter.com/htOKOC423t — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 27, 2017

How to criticize Caitlyn Jenner fairly and oh, there’s a lot to criticize. https://t.co/zOLdEUsubc pic.twitter.com/ZzeEU1N3Lv — ViralNews.blog (@ViralNewsBlog) June 21, 2017

As E! Online reports, Kris commented on the book during an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians after Kim (Kardashian) brings it up.

“So I read Caitlyn’s book,” Kim says to her mother. “She has her thoughts and you have your thoughts and that’s fine, but I do feel like there’s a way to tell your side of the story without being so negative. Everything is always your fault.”

Kris agrees and then blasts Caitlyn for saying that she (Kris) would hoard money during their marriage.

“She never paid a bill from 1972,” Kris says. “She didn’t know how much a gardener was, and in the book writes, ‘Well, Kris didn’t need me anymore. All the checks for Keeping Up With the Kardasahians, they all went to Kris.'”

This claim by Caitlyn obviously offends Kris.

“How about it went to the mortgage and the insurance and education? You start talking about how I was hoarding money when we didn’t even have it?!” she continues.

Do you think that Kris and Caitlyn Jenner will ever mend fences and work with each other again. Let us know what you think in the comments below.

