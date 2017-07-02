NBA Free Agency 2017 Latest News: Gordon Hayward Sweepstakes and More!

The first 39 hours of the NBA free agency 2017 is in the books and it pretty much followed the script of previous free agency season. Fans can, however, expect more subtweets from NBA players as Gordon Hayward makes his rounds to meet with teams looking to acquire his services.

One of the most sought-after free agents this season, Gordon Hayward of the Utah Jazz had a successful meeting with the Miami Heat, according to Miami Herald. The All-Star Hayward met with the Heat president Pat Riley, head coach Erik Spoelstra, Alonzo Morning, and a number of Heat players including captain Udonis Haslem, Hassan Whiteside, Josh Richardson, Tyler Johnson, and James Johnson. While Miami has emerged as the early favorite to land Hayward, the Heat is expected to stand pat before making a move in this year’s NBA free agency season at least until the Butler product makes his decision a day or two after his meeting with the Boston Celtics and the Utah Jazz. It’s going to be an interesting week for NBA fans waiting for Hayward’s decision but this situation would be an interesting scene to follow as evidenced by a new emoji war in Twitter reminiscent of the DeAndre Jordan free agency that played out in 2015.

Rudy Gobert, Hayward’s Jazz teammate, perhaps hearing that Hayward’s meeting with the Heat went well, went to Twitter to express his views on the matter.

????????☘️???????????? — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) July 2, 2017

Meanwhile, Isaiah Thomas of the Boston Celtics aptly responded with his own emoji barrage. Thomas’ tweet suggests that the Celtics have won 17 NBA championships while the Heat already has 3 of their own. And the Jazz has well, the emoji says it all.

????????????????☘️????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????‍♂️ — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) July 2, 2017

The Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside seems to agree with the Celtics guard as he fired his own shots. While Whiteside’s own tweet seemingly backs up Thomas, the big man cites that Miami has won 3 rings while the Celtics got 1 from 2000 to 2017. Take that Gobert and Isaiah Thomas!

2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣➡️2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣7️⃣☘️???????????????????? ????????????‍♂️????‍♀️????????‍♂️ — Hassan Whiteside (@youngwhiteside) July 2, 2017

How’s that for the first 39 hours of the NBA free agency season? Hayward is currently in Boston to hear the Celtics’ pitch. The connection between the Celtics’ head coach Brad Stevens and Hayward goes way back during their days together at Butler so it isn’t surprising to see that Stevens gets to pick up Hayward from the Boston airport.

Here’s a recap of the deals as of 3 PM EST, July 2:

Jodie Meeks to sign with the Washington Wizards (2-Year, $7M deal)

Andre Iguodala to re-sign with the Golden State Warriors (3-Year, 48M deal)

Taj Gibson to sign with the Minnesota Timberwolves (2-Year, $28M deal)

Jose Calderon to sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-Year, Veteran Minimum)

Serge Ibaka to re-sign with the Toronto Raptors (3-Year, $65M deal)

P.J. Tucker to sign with the Houston Rockets (4-year, $32M deal)

Joe Ingles to re-sign with the Utah Jazz (4-year, $52M deal)

Michael Carter-Williams to sign with Charlotte Hornets (1-year, $2.7M deal)

Amir Johnson to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers (1-year, $11M deal)

J.J. Redick to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers (1-year, $23M deal)

Langston Galloway to sign with the Detroit Pistons (3-year, $21M deal)

David West to re-sign with the Golden State Warriors (1-year, veteran minimum)

Jrue Holiday to re-sign with the New Orleans Pelicans (5-year, $126 million deal)

Cristiano Felicio to re-sign with the Chicago Bulls (4-year, $32M)

Blake Griffin to re-sign with the L.A. Clippers (5-year, $173M max deal)

Tony Snell to re-sign with the Milwaukee Bucks (4-year, $46M deal)

Shaun Livingston to re-sign with the Golden State Warriors (3-year, $24M deal)

Patty Mills to re-sign with the San Antonio Spurs (4-year, $50M deal)

Jeff Teague to sign with Minnesota Timberwolves (3-year, $57M deal)

Stephen Curry to re-sign with the Golden State Warriors (5-year, $201M max deal)

Paul George of Indiana Pacers traded to OKC Thunder for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis.

Ricky Rubio acquired by the Utah Jazz in exchange for a 2018 first-round.

