Selena Gomez Says She Believes In God, But Religion “Freaks” Her Out

Selena Gomez is getting candid about religion once again. It’s no secret that the pop star is comfortable with talking about her beliefs on social media. She previously opened up about her faith in her Vogue cover story. Selena Gomez is associated with the Hillsong United Church, which includes the likes of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin. But, she admits that religion makes her uncomfortable at times.

Selena Gomez made an appearance on The Zach Gang Show, in which she opened up about her beliefs. She said that while she believes in God, she doesn’t believe in organized religion. Gomez said she doesn’t believe in any dogma or theology.

“It’s hard because I don’t know if it’s necessary that I believe in religion as much as I believe in faith and a relationship with God.”

That still hasn’t stopped the 24-year-old from believing in God. She just finds her faith comforting and therapeutic at times. Gomez does believe “there’s a reason” why she was given the big platform she has. She’s the most popular celebrity on Instagram. Her photos and posts get the most likes than any other young starlet. Gomez believes her faith has helped her through difficult times, and believe in something greater than herself can be a good thing at times. But, she still doesn’t want to force her faith onto her fans.

“I’ve never been the person that’s, like, ‘This is what it should be.’ I’ve just experienced things in my life where there are holes in things that nothing else can fill, and I know that if I didn’t have the faith that I had, it wouldn’t have gotten me through some of the hardest times in my life. And I stand by that. I think there’s just a lot that I wouldn’t have been able to do… That word [religion] freaks me out sometimes, you know?”

Gomez further explained that her fans should figure out their faith for themselves. Since Gomez stems from Texas, she’s very much a Christian. She even attended an evangelical megachurch in New York City, reports Patheos.com. However, Gomez stressed that she’s not a full-time member of Hillsong United Church. She doesn’t have the time due to her hectic schedule.

Some fans are confused by Selena Gomez’s response in her interview. She’s known to be a regular attendee of Hillsong United Church. The leader of Hillsong, Pastor Carl Lentz, is considered as one of Gomez’s mentors and spiritual advisors. She’s also associated herself with Pastor Judah Smith, who leads City Church in Los Angeles, California.

So, it’s surprising to hear Gomez admit that she’s not into organized religion or that she has no time for practicing her faith.

“I haven’t really been all over the place lately, and that’s kind of intentional. I think it’s important to balance out where I am, and I’ve been doing this for a really long time, and my sanity has meant everything to me, and a lot of that is my faith.”

Selena Gomez has been spending less time with her Hollywood friends. She’s been swapping them out for her church friends. In her April 2017 cover story for Vogue, Gomez said that she spends more times with friends from church rather than those in the entertainment industry. She also said that she only has two famous contacts in her phone.

Her church roots have inspired her cooking. She made a meal that Vogue describes as reminiscent of her “after-church Sunday barbecues she remembers from her Texan childhood.”

While Selena Gomez is a believer of God, she doesn’t want to be associated with religion in general.

