BIG3 Basketball League: Live Stream Online And TV Schedule For Week 2 Games

The BIG3 basketball league enters Week 2 of games with live streaming and televised action. As the league hits a new city each week, the latest batch of games takes place in Charlotte, North Carolina at the Spectrum Centre, home of the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets. All eight BIG3 teams will be in action again, with four games on the slate. Several teams are looking to bounce back from their defeats in Week 1, while the others want to extend to 2-0 records to start their first-ever season.

As the Los Angeles Times reported, the BIG3 league is off to a hot start, with approximately 15,000 fans showing up at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn last Sunday. It was also reported that 400,000 viewers watched the first batch of games on Fox Sports 1, showing the popularity of the sport, the intrigue of the new format, and of course, the desire to watch some of the former stars of the NBA back in action. Those players included Jermaine O’Neal, Mike Bibby, Jason “White Chocolate” Williams, and of course, “The Answer” Allen Iverson. Most of those players will be back at it for games on Sunday, with all eyes on how big a reception the league receives in the city of Charlotte compared to Brooklyn’s debut attendance.

Week 1 featured some dazzling highlights from the 3-on-3 format, including a Jerome “Junkyard” Williams dunk and a game-winning shot by Deshawn Stevenson. There was also the unfortunate injury suffered by Jason Williams which has him sidelined up to eight months now. The first week’s games produced some close call winners and a 15-point blowout by the Trilogy. After Week 1’s excitement, the teams will mix it up in four different matchups on Week 2’s schedule.

The action at the Spectrum Centre begins with a 2 p.m. Eastern Time tip-off as Trilogy battles 3 Headed Monsters in a matchup featuring 1-0 teams. One of those teams could take over the standings based on today’s other results. Game 2 features Power vs. Killer 3’s. Game 3 features two teams in search of a first win as Tri State battles the Ball Hogs. The final game on the slate will have 3’s Company taking on Ghost Ballers.

BIG3 League Week 2 Schedule:

Trilogy (1-0) vs. 3Headed Monsters (1-0) (2 p.m. ET) Power (1-0) vs. Killer 3’s (0-1) Ball Hogs(0-1) vs. Tri State (0-1) 3’s Company (1-0) vs. Ghost Ballers (0-1)

Games in the BIG3 League are played until a team hits 60 points first, but that team has to win by at least two points. Therefore the first game starts at 2 p.m. Eastern Time approximately, but the other games will start a short while after the previous game ends.

As far as BIG3 live streaming and television, there is a one-day delay on the games due to Fox Sports 1 and the league’s agreement. Viewers will be able to see all of the games on television on Monday, July 3rd starting at 8 p.m. Eastern Time, although they may be edited for television time. The listed running time is three hours for the BIG3 TV schedule coverage.

To watch the BIG3 live stream online feed, cable and satellite subscribers should log into their FOX Sports Go websites or compatible apps. Additionally, viewers with a hi-speed internet connection can sign up for a free one-week trial of the SlingTV channel streaming service which offers FS1 as part of its channel lineup. More details are available through the Sling.com website on how to try out the service.

Will you be watching the Week 2 games for BIG3 League? Which team or players have impressed you most so far?

[Featured Image by Mike Stobe/Getty Images]