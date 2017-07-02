‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Paternity Test Reveals Juliet’s Baby Daddy, Cane Fired, Chloe Comes Clean

A two-week bumper edition of the Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that the weeks from July 3 until July 14 will be filled with intrigue and shock as secrets, once hidden, become exposed for all the world to see.

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood) have been keeping their own secret for a while now. They share a hidden connection and up until now, nobody else knew about it according to the latest Young and the Restless spoilers. When Hilary (Mishael Morgan) discovers how well they know each other, she becomes suspicious.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) returns to Genoa City during the week of July 10. She is also hiding a secret from her loved ones, and it could be tied to the reason she left Genoa city in the first place. According to Young and the Restless spoilers, Victor has been man alone for too long and will try to win back the affection and heart of his wife. Young and the Restless fans can expect to see Victor try and impress Nikki with a grandiose gesture of his love.

Devon (Bryton James) still has feelings for his ex-wife Hilary. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Mariah (Camryn Grimes) notices that he hasn’t quite resolved all of his feelings towards her colleague and she will not like it one bit. Of course, Devon’s feelings for Hilary will come to the forefront once she and Jordan make up and he won’t be able to control his jealousy.

Devon needs a BIG favor. Will Hilary deliver? #YR pic.twitter.com/q2JqZJQC1P — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) June 30, 2017

Cane’s (Daniel Goddard) time of reckoning has come. Victoria (Amelia Heinle) has had enough of his lies and fires him from Brash and Sassy. Things on the home front are also decidedly chilly as Lily (Christel Khalil) remains icy towards her husband.

Chelsea's bessst friend, bessst friend (just forget about all that sh** I did in my past, okay?????) @DarnellKirkwood pic.twitter.com/0NoTzZxF3m — Melissa Claire Egan (@MClaireEgan) June 30, 2017

Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) will come clean, according to Young and the Restless spoilers. It is possible that she may confess about the danger Kevin (Greg Rikaart) is in, and she may be asking for help as it is clear that Dr. Harris (Ron Mendelez) is an unstable man himself. Celeb Dirty Laundry states that Chloe might call Victor (Eric Braeden) and ask him for some help. This would put her in a predicament because then he would know that Chloe has gone rogue. Chloe told Kevin that she faked her death and now her whole world is falling apart.

Sending you ❤ straight from the set of The Young & the Restless. #LaneArmy #Yr pic.twitter.com/x0Ad9PvHbc — Daniel Goddard (@DanielGoddard) June 29, 2017

And Juliet’s (Laur Allen) pregnancy? Young and the Restless spoilers state that Cane will want Juliet to have a paternity test. Although we don’t know what the results of the paternity test will say, the rumor mill indicates that Cane is not the father. The current buzz is that Mr. Sato (Richard Narita) could be Juliet’s baby daddy. Remember Cane and Juliet had to try and convince Mr. Sato to come onboard with Brash and Sassy? Juliet could have sealed the deal in Mr. Sato’s bed!

[Featured Image by Todd Williamson/Invision/AP Images]