Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth Not Planning To Wed Anytime Soon

It looks like Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus will not be tying the knot anytime soon despite what fans might have read recently. No, they are not heading for splitsville either, though some have suggested that it could be a possibility. It’s just that, well, both are still young and they still got time.

Miley Cyrus is living the life every girl could possibly dream of. She is already successful at an early age, a Disney princess who launched her career with the Hannah Montana series. As if things are not perfect enough, she even snagged the hunky Australian actor and husband material, Liam Hemsworth when they met while filming the 2010 film The Last Song.

Aside from being the perfect male specimen, Liam Hemsworth is even dad-approved. Miley’s dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, has nothing but praises for his daughter’s boyfriend, according to an Inquisitr report.

“We love Liam. He’s just a great guy.”

Thus, it is understandable why fans would want their wedding to happen soon. But according to a source very close to the couple, it might take some time.

According to an Us Weekly report, Tish Cyrus, Miley’s mom, cleared up some of the rumors surrounding Miley and Liam’s supposed wedding plans. In an interview with Mario Lopez, Tish responded to the various reports circulating that the couple could already be planning a wedding soon with some reports even stating that they might be planning to elope.

“She is not eloping. She is not getting married. They are so freaking happy and living in Malibu.”

In fact, the 50-year-old mother and producer revealed that Miley does not understand why everyone seems to be pressuring her to marry Liam Hemsworth. Tish added that her daughter is happy with her life right now and still has plenty of time before deciding the settle down.

“She’s 24. She’s got time.”

Billy Ray Cyrus gushes over daughter Miley’s ‘fiance’ Liam Hemsworth: ‘He’s a good man, we love Liam’ pic.twitter.com/gW6NQj0B2q — TMZ Gossip (@TMZHotNews) June 22, 2017

But if Miley does eventually decide to tie the knot, Tish predicts it will most likely be a small wedding. Of course, Tish would definitely want a grand celebration for that special occasion, but knowing her daughter better, she may opt for a more intimate affair.

“Of course I probably would [want a big wedding]. She would never do that, I don’t think. She’s a simple, simple girl. I don’t think so.”

Speaking of “Malibu,” Miley Cyrus’ latest hit song, many believe that its lyrics could be about her romance with Liam Hemsworth.

