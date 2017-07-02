The Doors To Sue Kylie And Kendall Jenner Over T-Shirt Line

Kylie and Kendall Jenner had no idea the amount of trouble they would be in when they created their ill-thought out t-shirt line featuring iconic rappers and rockers with their image superimposed over them. Not only is there a pending lawsuit with the estate of Notorious B.I.G., but The Doors are now planning to take action against the youngest members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Jeff Jampol, who manages Jim Morrison’s estate, sent Kylie and Kendall Jenner a cease and desist letter and told them that he wanted an account of all profits made off of a t-shirt with The Doors’ logo on it by July 1.

He also had some strong words about the pair.

“They’re obviously attention-seeking missiles who crave celebrity and being well-known but don’t actually do anything,” he said.

According to Voletta Wallace, Notorious B.I.G.’s mother, neither Kylie nor Kendall Jenner contacted her about using her son’s image on the t-shirts, so one can only assume that they also neglected to contact Jim Morrison’s estate as well.

Wallace, like Jampol, is furious over the girls’ oversight, and although they have apologized for the err of their ways, she is still potentially seeking legal damages for their ludicrously priced t-shirt line.

Not only did Kylie and Kendall Jenner use an unauthorized image of Jim Morrison, but they also plastered their own image over that of The Doors’ famous logo.

It is hard to say why they thought this would be an appropriate move, but they have both apologized and are considering donating the proceeds from the items to the estates of the artists’ whose photos they used.

It is possible someone told the girls, although incorrectly, that because their work is transformative, meaning it takes on another image when they added their own likeness, it fell under the fair use law. However, this is simply not the case, and the girls have no doubt landed themselves in some serious hot water over this.

The t-shirts were for Kylie and Kendall Jenner’s line, Kendall + Kylie, which sells a bevy of overpriced items the girls have created themselves. The t-shirts, which were labeled as “perfectly worn vintage tees” were selling for $125 a pop.

After the girls issues an apology, all items were pulled from shelves and the website, but it doesn’t appear this is over yet.

[Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Stringer/Getty Images]