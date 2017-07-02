‘The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia’ Gets An Early 2018 Release Date

The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia is arguably one of the most highly anticipated titles for the PlayStation 4. Being a game adaptation of the blockbuster anime and manga franchise, The Seven Deadly Sins, the upcoming game from Bandai Namco has been making waves in the anime community long before it was officially announced. As revealed in the recently-held Anime Expo 2017, however, it appears that fans of The Seven Deadly Sins would not need to wait very long before the game is finally released.

As stated in a Hardcore Gamer report, Bandai Namco revealed that The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia would be released exclusively for the PlayStation 4 platform sometime in early 2018. The game in itself would be fully based on The Seven Deadly Sins manga and anime, with the game’s plot being loosely based on the anime and manga’s canon.

Dennis Lee, Brand Director at Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc, expressed his optimism about the future of the upcoming PS4 title. The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia, after all, is one of those rare instances when a blockbuster anime franchise gets a dedicated game that is closely related to the lore of the anime and manga.

“The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia provides Bandai Namco with a great new series to add to our growing portfolio of world-class anime games. We can’t wait for anime lovers and fans of The Seven Deadly Sins to experience this new and exciting franchise.”

The first official trailer for the upcoming game has also been revealed. The short teaser, which features a number of scenes from the title’s actual gameplay, has been received very well by fans of The Seven Deadly Sins franchise, with many stating that the game looks and feels like its source material.

In its announcement, Bandai Namco assured fans of the blockbuster manga and anime franchise that The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia would feature the spirit of its origins, and that it would contain “all of the action and excitement” from the anime, according to an IGN report. If the recently released teaser is any indication, this definitely seems to be the case.

The Seven Deadly Sins refers to a set of legendary warriors who received infamy after the group was accused of attempting to overthrow the throne. Exiling themselves after the fiasco of the past, the legendary heroes ended up banding together again after a young girl appears years later asking for their help.

The Seven Deadly Sins anime is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

[Featured Image by A-1 Pictures]