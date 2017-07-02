After Showing Butt, Nina Dobrev Shares Sexy Bikini Snaps On Instagram

After showing her butt, The Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev recently uploaded some sexy snaps of herself on her Instagram handle.

The 28-year-old xXx: Return of Xander Cage star has been working on her project Out Planet 360 with famous shark conservationist Ocean Ramsey. During her ongoing project, Nina treated her fans with a sexy image of herself in a green bikini as she works on a Sony camera with a telephoto lens mounted on it.

As of this writing, more than 450,000 people have liked the sensational picture.

Apart from uploading the sexy image of herself on Instagram, she recently uploaded few pictures and a video that showed her swimming with different sea creatures.

“These beautiful creatures were so friendly and serene gliding peacefully in the water,” Dobrev wrote along with the recent Instagram video.

“Getting to swim with a wild reptile of the sea was beyond magical. Made me so sad to hear a few days ago that Trump is trying to cut funding for the preservation of these amazing beings. Their habitat is being threatened,” she added.

Apparently, this is not for the first time when the Bulgarian actress has raised eyebrows for her Instagram uploads. Prior to this, she showed her complete butt while on a vacation in Idaho along with her girlfriends Milissa Sears and Julianne Hough.

The uploaded racy image showed Ian Somerhalder’s ex-girlfriend ditching her bikini bottoms for a snap of her derrieres.

In the shared picture, Nina along with Julianne and Milissa chose to bent over the bow of the boat so that their bottoms were completely visible with the backdrop of the lake, full moon, and the mountains. In all the other uploaded images, all three of them are seen vacationing with some more friends, along with Hough’s fiance and hockey player Brooks Laich.

Dobrev uploaded the picture on her Instagram feed and captioned it: “Four Full moons in Ida-hoe #Cheeky.”

Meanwhile, after her action-thriller xXx 3, Nina Dobrev will be seen in two films in the coming time. According to Variety, directed by Niels Arden Oplev, Flatliners will be Nina’s next big project. Flatliners is an upcoming science fiction horror film that will feature Nina portraying the role of Marlo. In the horror movie, Dobrev will be sharing space-time with Ellen Page and Diego Luna. The story will follow the life of five medical students and their experiments to understand the phenomenon of “near death” experiences. The film is scheduled to release on September 28.

After Flatliners, TVD star Nina will be seen in Peter Hutchings’ next film Departures. The film is written by Fergal Rock, who previously wrote episodes for Fair City. The film will also feature Maisie Williams, Asa Butterfield, Sonya Walger and Ken Jeong in the lead roles.

