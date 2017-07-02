Is ‘The Bachelorette’ On Monday, July 3? Rachel Lindsay’s Fan Won’t Be Happy With ABC’s Schedule Change

The Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay travels to Switzerland on Episode 7 but fans won’t see the episode air until after the Fourth of July holiday. However, unlike the week that was skipped due to the NBA Finals, ABC will air a previous episode on Monday, July 3.

Granted, the Bachelorette wasn’t scheduled to air on the 4th of July, but it’s close enough. According to a previous report by the Inquisitr, many fireworks shows take place on both July 3 and July 4. That means less time in front of the television and more time enjoying some holiday fun.

So, which episode of the Bachelorette will be rebroadcast on July 3? And when will fans get to see Rachel and her remaining guys go on dates in Switzerland? According to ABC, the network will air Episode 6 on Monday night.

That’s the same episode that was part of last week’s two-night Bachelorette special. If you want to watch Rachel send Lee home for the second time, by all mean tune in at 8 p.m. ET on July 3 to watch the two-on-one date all over again.

The Bachelorette Episode 7 will air the following week on Monday, July 10 at 8 p.m. ET. It’s an episode that will be worth waiting for. Six guys remain — Adam, Bryan, Dean, Eric, Matt, and Peter. ABC states that the dates in Geneva, Switzerland will end in heartbreak for two guys of the six guys.

Blogger Reality Steve’s spoilers indicate that two guys will go home during the Week 7 rose ceremony, but ABC has confirmed that there won’t be a rose ceremony in Switzerland.

Instead, there will be four roses up for grabs during the Bachelorette Episode 7 dates. With three one-on-one dates and one group date, the guys will be doing their best to impress Rachel. After all, if they don’t get a rose on their date, they won’t move on to the hometown dates the following week (Episode 8). There are a few strong frontrunners this season. It won’t be hard to figure out who gets a hometown date and who doesn’t, even if you don’t read the spoilers.

After the July 3 rebroadcast, the rest of the season seems to be on-track with no skipped weeks in sight. Episode 7 will air July 10, followed by the hometown dates on July 17. Barring any programming changes, hometowns will be followed by the overnight dates (July 24), the Men Tell All, and the Bachelorette Season 13 finale (August 7).

"I can see this woman being my best friend for a lifetime." – Bryan #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/3RFwWRI1ha — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) June 27, 2017

[Featured Image by Craig Sjodin/ABC Television Network]