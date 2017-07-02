Trump Impeachment: ‘Morning Joe’ Feud Sparks More Democrats To Join Effort To Remove President From Office

Donald Trump could be on a path to impeachment, and his continued feud with Morning Joe hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski may be the incident that turns the tide toward his removal from office.

The president has been in a prolonged Twitter spat with the hosts after the president mocked Mika’s alleged facelift and Scarborough responded with an allegation that Trump threatened to run a hit piece in the National Enquirer if the pair did not apologize for their coverage of the president.

Despite criticism from both sides of the aisle about his behavior, Trump continued his attacks early on Saturday, days after the feud first began.

“Crazy Joe Scarborough and dumb as a rock Mika are not bad people, but their low rated show is dominated by their NBC bosses. Too bad!” Trump wrote on Saturday morning.

As CNN noted, Trump’s inability to rise above this criticism and his tendency to hit back against anyone who slights him has rankled people across the political spectrum. And it could also be pushing along the efforts to impeach Donald Trump.

Kushner told "Morning Joe" hosts to apologize to Trump or National Enquirer story would run: report https://t.co/3ANXmdqRLW pic.twitter.com/NZ680hHbpe — The Hill (@thehill) July 2, 2017

A bill that would create an Oversight Commission on Presidential Capacity is gaining steam, one the effort could eventually lead to Trump being removed from office using the 25th Amendment. This amendment gives Congress the power to remove the president from office if he is deemed “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.”

Trump’s critics have cited the president’s troubling behavior and possiblre mental instability as grounds for removing him from office via the 25th Amendment, and that number has grown quickly after the Morning Joe feud. As Business Insider reported, four more signed on just after Trump’s Twitter spat with the talk show hosts.

The total number of supporters now stands at 25, which includes some influential Democrats like Nancy Pelosi and Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, the former Democratic National Committee chair.

While rumors of Donald Trump’s impeachment grow as the investigation into his campaign’s alleged collusion with Russia expands, efforts to remove him from office using the 25th Amendment may be more symbolic and a lot more difficult. As Business Insider pointed out, the measure would need significant Republican support to be passed and ultimately would need two-thirds of Congress to support it after a likely veto from the president.

[Featured Image by Olivier Doulieryl/ Pool/ Getty Images]