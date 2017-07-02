Chris Brown, ‘You Make Me Sick’, Says Fan As Brown Posts Offensive Picture On Instagram

Chris Brown has enough haters in the world, thanks to his antics in his previous relationships, but with the picture he posted on Instagram, he might just be calling for another level of hate.

Chris Brown captioned the picture: “Tone dat sh** down, you ain’t never ball like this????,” perhaps, in answer to his haters.

The rapper was seen showing both his middle fingers in the offensive picture and his fans weren’t happy about it.

“U make me sick I can’t stand you,” said a fan.

Another said: “Take it easy Breezy Go Easy”.

“He looks constipated,” said one more fan.

There are enough reasons for his fans to be annoyed with him. The Inquisitr had earlier reported that Chris Brown was still threatening Karrueche Tran.

There were also rumors of him reuniting with Rihanna. However, Rihanna seems to have found love in another man as reported by the Independent and Karrueche Tran’s judge granted a five-year restraining order against Chris Brown. So, it doesn’t look like Chris Brown is going back to any of his exes, but that doesn’t mean he is going to stop being a bad boy.

The news is that Chris Brown and Migos came face to face at BET Awards after-party. Chris Brown and Migo’s entourage got into a fight in a garage and Los Angeles police had to intervene. However, no arrests were made, everyone was sent back home.

The fight that happened after the BET awards was about Karrueche Tran. It’s not a new thing for Chris Brown to fight over his girlfriends. Earlier, Chris Brown has had a history of fighting with Drake over Rihanna, the Inquisitr had reported. It’s true that his beef with Drake over Rihanna is over, it doesn’t look like Chris Brown is going to change his antics.

Ima fuck da summer up???? A post shared by ???????????? (@chrisbrownofficial) on Jun 30, 2017 at 11:06pm PDT

It’s true that Chris Brown hasn’t found a lot of luck in love, but he knows what he wants from his love life.

A post shared by ???????????? (@chrisbrownofficial) on Jun 28, 2017 at 4:28am PDT

Chris Brown made a reference to his love life in an Instagram post saying “if the love doesn’t feel like 90’s R&B I don’t want it”.

Do you think Chris Brown would learn from his mistakes? Do you think he will be less hated? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson / Getty Images]