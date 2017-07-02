Amanda Seyfried Is Smitten With Husband Thomas Sadoski, Sends Him The Sweetest Birthday Message Ever

Amanda Seyfried flaunts her happiness as she shows how smitten she is with Thomas Sadoski in a sweet photo over Instagram that also included a heartwarming birthday message for her husband.

Not many celebrities can say how happy they are with their partners in life but Amanda appears to be far from being shy about telling the world how she truly feels about her husband of four months after the two secretly wed in March 2017.

According to E! News, the 31-year-old actress is not keeping her love for Sadoski a secret from the public as she shared an image of them together during his 41st birthday on July 1.

Based on a report from Us Weekly, Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski eloped and welcomed their first baby in the same month. The couple was first spotted in public after their wedding at the red carpet of the 2017 World of Children Hero Awards in Beverly Hills.

Speaking about their secret wedding mere days before their baby girl was born, Sadoski revealed details about the simple but meaningful event in their lives.

“We just took off into the country with an officiant and just the two of us, and we did our thing,” he said during the March 16 episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden, as cited in a report from Us.

“[It] was beautiful. It was everything that it should be. It was just the two of us talking to each other.”

During his appearance, he also talked lovingly about his bride, dubbing Amanda Seyfried as “the person I love, admire, respect most in the world.”

Now, she is past keeping their love for each other a secret as she shares a sweet picture on Instagram.

Joined by their pet dog Finn, the blonde beauty and her new hubby were riding kiddie ponies in the photo, which literally depicts what her caption for it states as she appears to be staring lovingly at her better half.

“Still can’t take my eyes off you,” she wrote.

She also added her birthday greeting for her husband whom she called “the man of my life.”

Still can't take my eyes off you. Happy Birthday to the man of my life. A post shared by Amanda Seyfried (@mingey) on Jun 30, 2017 at 8:16pm PDT

Amanda Seyfried also shared a more recent photo of her and her husband while he gives her a piggyback ride just as Finn attempts to give the couple a hug.

A post shared by Amanda Seyfried (@mingey) on Jul 1, 2017 at 11:02am PDT

After being married to Thomas and delivering their daughter into this world, the Mean Girls star’s life and perspective changed particularly when it comes to her concept of beauty.

“My concept of beauty has completely changed,” she said to The New Paper.

“To me, it is important to take care of yourself in a less obsessive way, and I have become less focused on myself because of a difference in priorities.”

Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski co-starred in the NYC play The Way We Get By and later reconnected after filming the 2017 comedy The Last Word.

