Kandi Burruss Shows Off Her Amazing Physique As She Returns On Stage With Xscape

Kandi Burruss showed off her slender physique on Instagram as she hits the stage on her comeback tour with Xscape. The multiple-platinum selling group showed fans what they are in for at the BET awards last week.

Kandi Burruss, along with members sisters LaTocha and Tamika Scott, Kandi Burruss, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, will film a docuseries as they hit the road on their comeback tour. After revealing that she almost left RHOA after the Porsha Williams and Phaedra Parks slander campaign, the singer-songwriter said that she will be returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10.

She will be filming RHOA Season 10 simultaneously with her Xscape docuseries and both shows will air on the Bravo network.

The Hitmaker, who is married to Todd Tucker, revealed that she will have a lot of new things going on in the upcoming season. Kandi told US Magazine that she feels that Season 10 of RHOA will be a lot wilder than the previous season.

This comes as no surprise as Nene Leakes will be making her return and Kim Zolciak, who reignited her feud with Kenya Moore last season, will also be returning.

The 41-year-old mother of two showed off her small waist in gym gear to her fans delight. She has been dating Todd Tucker since 2011 and the couple got married in 2014 on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. The television personality seems to be getting better with age as she keeps herself in top shape.

In the picture above, Kandi Burruss is wearing a pink suit from Tags boutique that accentuates her curves.

The singer-songwriter took time out of her tour to spend time with her husband Todd Tucker at an all-white party in Atlanta.

It is unclear at this point whether Porsha Williams and Kandi will continue their feud in the next season. Although Porsha apologized for spreading Phaedra’s lie, Kandi was heartbroken that her former friend will believe that she was capable of drugging her.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta 10 has begun filming and is expected to be released in November 2017 unless there is some filming delay, which has not been announced.

Season 10 will be a major milestone for the series as it will feature its 200th episode.

