Tyga’s Ex Squeeze Demi Rose Mawby Flashes Derriere In Barely-There Bikini And Posts More NSFW Photos

Tyga’s rumored ex-girlfriend Demi Rose Mawby has posted more smokin’ hot pictures of herself on Instagram.

It’s not clear if the English model is trying to copy Tyga’s ex Kylie Jenner, but she’s definitely setting her fans’ hearts on fire. One fan went as far as to ask Demi Rose Mawby if the picture was available in print.

“Is it possible to get this in print?”

“You are beautiful women I like your body,” said another.

Demi Rose Mawby rose to international fame after she was spotted with Tyga (Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend) last year at a Cannes party.

Of course, this is not the first time Demi Rose Mawby has posted such NSFW pictures of herself on Instagram. With over four million followers on Instagram, she is a popular model and often posts sponsored pictures on her account. So, it’s not surprising that Demi Rose Mawby likes to keep her fans happy with such great pictures.

Demi Rose Mawby was posting these pictures from Ibiza as she captioned her picture: “Ibiza dreamin ????”

Right after she shot to fame, Demi Rose found herself embroiled in a controversy when her escort profile was made public. However, soon after, the Birmingham model distanced herself from the controversy and kept at what she does best: posing for pictures!

Demi Rose Mawby was posting these pictures from Ibiza as she captioned her picture: "Ibiza dreamin ????"

The Sun had reported that she now has a modeling contract, although she was formerly a part of Taz’s Angels.

Blonde ambition ???? By @ohrangutang Makeup by @alexandralouise__ Styling by @ayeshahofficial A post shared by Demi Rose (@demirosemawby) on Jun 28, 2017 at 3:14pm PDT

But this Instagram fame hasn’t come to her overnight. This bombshell was pretty famous on MySpace when she was in high school. She goes on to say that even back then, people had started to recognize her on the streets. But, it must be said, that Tyga did put her on the world stage!

When you get that good lighting???????????? A post shared by Demi Rose (@demirosemawby) on Jun 20, 2017 at 4:20pm PDT

Demi Rose is now off to branding herself as the “world’s sexiest DJ”. It’s not known why she decided to get into music, but this will definitely give the English model a bump in her career as an Instagram model.

