Walmart Open July 4? What Hours Are Stores And Restaurants Open On Independence Day?

Is Walmart open on the Fourth of July? What about other retail stores, malls, and restaurants? Independence Day falls on a Tuesday this year and many people are taking Monday off to enjoy the four-day holiday weekend. If you’re hosting a Fourth of July party and need fireworks, cookout supplies, or a red, white, and blue t-shirt, we’ve rounded up a list of retail stores that are open on the federal holiday.

If firing up the grill and entertaining friends and family isn’t your thing, some restaurants will be open on the July 4 holiday. Saving Advice reports that most popular restaurant chains will be open on Independence Day, including TGI Fridays, Olive Garden, Red Robin, Cracker Barrel, Denny’s, IHOP, and more. Keep in mind, local restaurants not listed here may be closed or have special holiday hours.

And if you’re craving a Big Mac at McDonald’s or Crunchwrap Supreme at Taco Bell, most fast-food restaurants will be open. However, some locations that are franchises (not company owned) set the restaurant opening hours on holidays, so you may not be able to get that fast-food fix until Wednesday.

All Walmart stores will be open on Tuesday, July 4, but hours vary from store-to-store. However, CNBC reports that there are almost 3,300 Walmart Supercenters and they are all open 24 hours a day, even on Independence Day.

According to Saving Advice, most big-box retailers, including Target, KMart, Sears, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Best Buy, and Macy’s will also be open on Tuesday.

Many malls will be open as well with stores like Old Navy, American Eagle, H&M, Pink, GAP, and Forever 21 running Fourth of July sales. Deal News has the low-down on the best Fourth of July sales — summer clothing, outdoor gear, grills, and tech gear top the list of items that will be discounted on the holiday.

Get your entire 4th outfit for less than $10. Yes, $10! That’s less than a burger & fries at a fast-food joint. Ends tomorrow ????????????????✨ pic.twitter.com/oIIEYS68Z2 — Old Navy Official (@OldNavy) July 1, 2017

Supermarkets will be open as well but it’s important to call ahead for store hours — many grocery stores are open limited holiday hours on July 4. If you are cooking for a crowd, you may want to buy in bulk at BJ’s — the warehouse-style retailer is open on Tuesday. However, its competitor Costco will be closed, giving their employees the holiday off.

[Featured Image by Tim Boyle/Getty Images]