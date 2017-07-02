Robert Pattinson, FKA Twigs Reportedly Fighting – ‘Good Time’ Actor’s Wedding Plans Canceled

Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs are reportedly fighting over love and career. Their wedding plans are allegedly canceled and the Twilight star is now roaming alone.

According to reports, there is no real update about Twigs and Pattinson’s wedding plans. It has been reported many times that the plans are being postponed over and over again. Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs’ relationship is low profile but their love story is full of some major twists. The Hollywood stylish couple hardly makes any public appearances but when they do, they win over everyone.

With so many rumors circling the duo, the representatives of the celebrities are also tight-lipped about their wedding. In another report, it was claimed that Twigs and Pattinson are constantly fighting over everything. However, no official comments have been made over these claims.

The Twilight actor and British singer’s love story is also argued over. As it turns out, the duo met because of some mutual friends. According to PopSugar, Sienna Miller and Tom Sturridge, who are great friends of Pattinson, took him to Twigs’ concert and introduced him to her.

The twist to the story is revealed by Hollywood Life, reporting that Miller and Sturridge are also great friends of Kristen Stewart. The Personal Shopper actress has also worked with Tom in the film titled On The Road. She even continues to be great friends of the couple and so does Pattinson, who recently worked with Sienna in the Lost City Of Z.

Meanwhile, Pattinson was recently seen in The Lost City of Z with Charlie Hunnam and Queen of the Desert with Nicole Kidman. He also stars in the Safdie brothers’ Good Time, which screened at the Cannes 2017 festival. The Souvenir will be first franchise film signed by the 31-year-old actor after his blockbuster hit The Twilight Saga.

The actor’s Good Time movie trailer has definitely impressed critics. The movie is called a bold turning point in the career of Pattinson. Directed by Josh and Benny Safdie, the film unfolds over the course of a single night in New York City, as Pattinson plays a man desperate for cash after a botched robbery sends his brother to jail. Good Time premieres in United States’ cinemas on August 11, 2017. A UK release date is yet to be announced.

Apart from The Souvenir and Good Time, Robert Pattinson will also be soon seen in Damsel, an upcoming western comedy period film, directed by David Zellner. The movie follows a businessman who travels west to join his fiancée in the mountains. The fiancée’s role will be played by Mia Wasikowska. The movie does not have a release date yet.

[Featured Image by Mark Davis/Getty Images]