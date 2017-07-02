WWE Rumors: Top 3 Matches For ‘Summerslam’ 2017 Revealed, A Much-Awaited Dream Match Coming?

WWE rumors about the greatest event of the summer, Summerslam 2017, are in full swing. Even though it is more than a month away, the matches are already shaping up. The newest revelation is for the much-awaited dream match involving AJ Styles.

AJ Styles could be involved with Shinsuke Nakamura on August 20 at the Summerslam 2017 according to Wrestling Observer Live’s Bryan Alvarez as reported by SportsKeeda. Ever since Nakamura made his debut on Smackdown Live, fans have been waiting for this dream match.

Both AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura joined WWE after leaving New Japan Pro Wrestling. Both superstars have a history together, and their match for IWGP Intercontinental Championship was regarded as one of the best matches of 2016.

Shinsuke Nakamura joined the company under NXT whereas Styles made his debut at the Royal Rumble. Due to some questionable booking, both superstars who have the potential to become top babyfaces are stuck in the midcard matches. WWE rumors suggest that the company could be planning to change this with a match at the Summerslam 2017.

Alvarez told the listeners during the Friday’s WOL show that the dream match involving AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura will take place at Summerslam. He added that he was confident that both the superstars would cross paths at the event. He believes that the tease at Money in the Bank was a strong indication of the upcoming rivalry.

WWE fans who feel that the officials have watered down Nakamura will be delighted with this match. AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura could be a dream match that will allow both the superstars to return to some meaningful feuds.

WWE rumors have also revealed two more matches that indicate the success of the event, both for the company and the fans. According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the plans for the Summerslam main event may have changed, as reported by Forbes.

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar is now being scheduled for Summerslam instead of the earlier plans of WrestleMania 34. It is speculated that such a move is a result of low ratings and reducing number of live audiences.

Rude Awakening sees that WWE might have changed their SummerSlam and WrestleMania 34 plans https://t.co/ZdoGjZQVfr pic.twitter.com/ML1frq89Ku — Cageside Seats (@cagesideseats) June 29, 2017

Roman Reigns’ victory can bring the title back to a full-timer and help set-up an exciting match for the grandest event of WWE. Shifting Reigns vs. Lesnar will give the officials an opportunity to book Roman Reigns vs. John Cena for WrestleMania 34.

The third interesting yet a short term feud is expected between John Cena and Jinder Mahal that will end at Summerslam. Cena has not been seen since WrestleMania 33 and fans are eagerly waiting for his return on July 4, 2017. Notably, he is only one championship win away from breaking Ric Flair’s record of winning the World Championship 16 times.

Is @JohnCena the "Master of the Mic?" By the looks of these ten verbal jabs, the odds are definitely in his favor… #WWETop10 pic.twitter.com/dMzoJz6LJk — WWE (@WWE) July 2, 2017

[Featured Image by WWE]