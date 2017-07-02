Kristen Stewart Debuts Frosted Tips – Wildest Hair Makeover Of The Year By ‘Twilight’ Actress

Kristen Stewart has completely shunned her Twilight image and debuted coolest frosted tips trend this year. This is by far, the wildest hair makeover by the Personal Shopper actress.

Kristen Stewart has become a fashion trend with her edgy styles. She has proved time and again that she can pull off any kind of looks and does not hesitate to make jumpy fashion choices. The actress has taken many risks with her style makeover, leaving behind her Twilight days of long hair. Her recent debut of blonde buzz cut style swoon her fan base and now with frosted tips makeover, she has ascertained that old is gold always.

The Personal Shopper actress has brought back the frosted tips hair style, which apparently used to be signature style of everyone’s favorite boy band ‘NSync. She had unveiled in March, during her red carpet appearance, the platinum buzz cut. The actress cut her entire dark locks and revealed that getting the hair-do made sense.

Apparently, Stewart was shooting for her upcoming Underwater film that required her to be in a submarine and do all the handy work as a mechanical engineer. She revealed that getting touch-ups during the intense scenes of the film were not possible and the look went with her character.

“I’m doing a movie in a couple of weeks called Underwater, and I play a mechanical engineer that’s working in an oil rig that’s on the bottom of the ocean floor. So for me, I was like, ‘It’s practical! I mean, I’m not going to be able to have touch-ups once I put the helmet on. I must shave my head!’ I’ve been wanting to do this for a long time, just for novel sake — just because, at some point in your life, you want to be able to… do that. Oh my God, it feels amazing! I just want to headbang all day.”

The deep-sea thriller film also includes the cast of T. J. Miller and Jessica Henwick. Will Eubank, who helmed the sci-fi thriller The Signal, is directing Underwater. The story focuses on an underwater scientific crew forced to go on a dangerous journey for survival following an earthquake, and is described as an underwater version of Michael Bay’s Armageddon. Stewart would play the lead, a jaded crew member.

The Twilight star has emerged to sport the hairstyle, once popular among boy band members in the ’90s and ’00s, in the daring move Stewart has once again impressed her fans. The actress’s frosted tips are slightly different from the rest of her hair makeovers, they’re actually the unintentional result of growing out her most recent hair-do, the buzz cut.

She chose to debut the look with her model girlfriend Stella Maxwell. The duo was caught coming out of Gracias Madre restaurant recently in West Hollywood, California.

