@niceDonaldTrump Twitter: Rant-Free Parody Account Focuses Solely On ‘Nice Guy Trump’ Posts

President Donald Trump has earned notoriety for his history of controversial tweets from his personal account. But regardless which side of the political coin you’re on, you may want to check out the @niceDonaldTrump Twitter account, a parody account that focuses solely on warm and fuzzy posts, instead of combative posts about fake news and other hot-button topics. In other words, it’s “nice guy Trump” for people who think he spends too much time picking fights on social media.

Although the @niceDonaldTrump account was created several months ago, back in December 2016, it was only this weekend when the Huffington Post took a look at the account, and how it advertises “Tweets from a normal, well-adjusted President,” while adding the disclaimer “Most likely a parody.”

The real President Trump has spent the past few days on the warpath against Morning Joe co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, and as the Huffington Post noted, he has repeatedly called the former “Psycho Joe,” while throwing shade at the latter by calling her “low-IQ crazy Mika.” The furor began on Thursday, as publications such as the New York Times wrote about how Trump, apart from slinging the aforementioned insults at Brzezinski, insinuated that she was “bleeding badly from a face-lift” during a recent event at the president’s Florida resort.

On the contrary, things are decidedly different for the ersatz “nice guy Trump” running the @niceDonaldTrump account. Instead of posting tweets that many have construed as tantamount to cyberbullying, the parody account focuses on wholesome, family-oriented posts, such as a recent tweet that described the president spending time playing video games with his youngest son, 11-year-old Barron.

“Spending a lazy Saturday playing Minecraft with Barron. I love being able to spend time with him; we learn so much from each other!”

Nice guy Trump, as portrayed on @niceDonaldTrump, is also vehemently against cyberbullying, or any kind of bullying.

“Working hard this week with @FLOTUS on her effort to end cyber bullying! Immature name calling belongs in kindergarten, not online.”

A ruby-throated hummingbird visited Mel's hibiscus on the Truman Balcony this evening! True fact: Only the males have the ruby 'collar.' pic.twitter.com/l0zYcv1mLY — Donald J. Trump (@niceDonaIdTrump) June 28, 2017

While the real president’s critics have often taken shots at his alleged denial of climate change and lack of concern for environmental issues, the parody Trump shares wildlife-related posts, adding some factoids on certain members of the animal kingdom. The ersatz nice guy Trump also appears to be all in for Pride Month, as evidenced by another tweet claiming to show off Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Pride Month/Eid al-Fitr-themed socks.

@niceDonaldTrump is definitely not the first parody social media account to poke fun at the 45th president of the United States. But with close to 6,600 followers over the past six to seven months or so, this is one parody account that keeps gaining traction and may keep on doing so, now that media is picking up on its popularity.

[Featured Image by Olivier Douliery – Pool/Getty Images]