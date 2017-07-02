Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan’s ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ Tops UK Chart, Shia LaBeouf Not Hitting On Co-Star

Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan’s star power and undeniable onscreen chemistry continue to buoy sales of the films of the hit erotic franchise. Five months after its release in theaters, Fifty Shades Darker, continues to draw in the numbers and is now the reigning film in UK’s DVD and Blu-ray chart by a wide margin.

Fifty Shades Darker, the second film of E.L. James’ trilogy, continues to be a commercial success even in its Blu-ray and DVD format. In a recent report by Express, the critically-acclaimed film which starred A-list actors Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson as Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele sold 102,000 copies in just three days in the UK markets, securing its number one spot on the chart.

In fact, the film outsold the second-ranked film, The LEGO Batman Movie, by more than five times. According to the report, Fifty Shades Darker is currently selling more than the next nine films combined.

While certainly impressive, the success of Fifty Shades Darker still pales in comparison to that of its predecessor. The first film Fifty Shades of Grey, which also starred Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson, posted sales of over 476,000 copies in its first week. If current sales continue, the second film is not likely to breach even fifty percent of its predecessor’ first-week sales volume.

The chemistry between Dornan and Johnson is undeniable for their roles Christian and Anastasia in the franchise that it even sparked rumors of romance going on off-screen as well. Fans should not miss the actors reprising their roles for the last time on the third and final film of the trilogy, the Fifty Shades Freed, which is slated for release on February 9, 2018.

Meanwhile, Dakota Johnson is now busy filming for an upcoming indie film titled The Peanut Butter Falcon. Fresh from rumors of a romance with Jamie Dornan, the actress has to fend off another romance rumor that involved her new co-star, Shia LaBeouf.

However, Gossip Cop promptly debunked claims that Shia LaBeouf is hitting on Dakota Johnson while filming The Peanut Butter Falcon in Georgia. Citing an unnamed source close to the actress as well as an insider involved with the film’s production, the publication states that the rumors are simply untrue.

That would certainly be a relief to Fifty Shades fans. After all, if there is any rumor that they would rather hear, it should only be between Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson right?

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]