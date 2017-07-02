Adele Facing Backlash From Fans After Canceling The Rest Of Her Tour And Announcing She May Never Tour Again

Fans are furious at Adele for canceling the rest of her tour and announcing that she may never tour again. Fans who were eager to see the songstress perform her last two shows at Wembley Stadium are now demanding that she should pay for their losses. Even though Adele has already announced that refunds will be provided for those shows, the fans who also invested hundreds of dollars on hotels and train rides seem unsatisfied.

Adele released a heartfelt statement on Friday night declaring that she will no longer be able to perform for the remainder of her tour after damaging her vocal chords. The “Rolling In The Deep” singer will be missing the last two shows of her 123-day tour, The Sun reports. Prior to announcing the canceling of her last two shows, the singer had already performed two shows at Wembley, on Wednesday and Thursday, both to crowds of over 100,000.

But the fans were not having it. Many were furious about the fact that they had already invested hundreds of nonrefundable dollars on hotel rooms and train tickets, with some losing as much as £250.

“Is she going to pay for all the people who bought train tickets and hotels? She’s made millions out of her fans so she should!”

This one tweet from a fan summarizes the backlash Adele is currently facing after canceling the Wembley shows. Even though the problem with her vocal chords wasn’t something under her control, fans feel that it is within the means of the songstress to compensate the fans who are set to lose money after waiting months to see her perform.

However, not all fans are angry at the 29-year-old singer. Many fans appear to be sympathetic to her problem and have expressed their support for the singer in this challenging time.

One fan posted a video of Adele’s fans singing for her outside Wembley Stadium.

Prior to canceling her last two shows at Wembley, Adele had already done two shows at the venue on Wednesday and Thursday. She called these shows the biggest and best shows of her life. But she was forced to cancel the remaining two shows, saying that she had experienced increasing difficulties during those last two performances.

“The last two nights at Wembley have been the biggest and best shows of my life. To come home to such a response after so long away doing something I never thought I could pull off but did has blown me away. “However, I’ve struggled vocally on both nights. I had to push a lot harder than I normally do. I’m already maxed out on steroids and aids for my voice. “I’ve considered doing Saturday night’s show but it’s highly unlikely I’d even make it though the set and I simply can’t crumble in front of you all and walk out on you in that way.”

The 29-year-old singer wrote that she was heartbroken by this decision and asked her fans to forgive her. Here is the full announcement from the singer.

