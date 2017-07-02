Kanye West Quits Tidal After Being Owed $3M, Ignites Feud With Jay Z Following Diss On ‘4:44’ Album

Kanye West has officially cut ties with Tidal due to a dispute over money and Tidal has threatened to sue him. Sources connected to Tidal tell TMZ, that Kanye has been unhappy with the company for a long time. It has been reported that Kanye West, 40, is alleging that the company owes him more than $3 million dollars.

One month ago, Kanye’s lawyer sent a letter to Tidal, saying the company was in breach and that West’s contract would be terminated. Over the next two weeks, lawyers for both Kanye West and the 47-year-old Jay Z tried to resolve the conflict but ultimately failed. Just two weeks ago, Kanye’s lawyer fired off a second letter declaring Kanye’s contract was over.

Kanye’s decision to split from Tidal is on the heels of the release of Jay Z’s 4:44 album in which he disses Kanye in his song, “Kill Jay Z.” It has been reported that Kanye had no advance knowledge of Jay’s lyrics.

Sources told TMZ that Kanye West’s beef with Tidal is twofold. First, his Life Of Pablo album resulted in 1.5 million new subscribers to Tidal, for which he was supposed to get a bonus but the company hasn’t paid him. Kanye also claims he was supposed to be reimbursed by Tidal for music videos.

Tidal’s position is that the “Golddigger” singer didn’t deliver the videos required by the contract. According to TMZ, it is alleged that Kanye says he will deliver the videos when he is paid what he is owed by Tidal.

Kanye West Splits with Jay Z's Tidal Over Money Dispute https://t.co/Ny53lskpm0 — TMZ (@TMZ) July 2, 2017

Following the dispute, Tidal fired off a letter to Kanye, saying as far as the company was concerned it still had an exclusive contract with the rapper and if he tried to go to another streaming service they would sue him. There have been reports that Kanye’s willing to walk away from the company and if Tidal sues him, he is prepared to countersue.

Kim Kardashian Reportedly Upset About Kanye West Diss On Jay Z’s ‘4:44’ Album

Kim Kardashian was thought to be a target in Jay Z’s 4:44 album when people began dissecting the following couplet, “And I was never a fan… My wife a queen, not a Kardashian” that surfaced on social media. However, as Complex reported, Jay Z’s 4:44 album did feature several disses aimed at Kim’s husband, Kanye West, as displayed in the lyrics in the project’s opener, “Kill Jay Z.”

“I know people backstab you, I felt that too/But this f*** everybody attitude’ ain’t natural/But you ain’t the same, this ain’t Kumba ‘Ye/But you got hurt because you did cool by ‘Ye​/You give him $20 million without blinking/He gave you 20 minutes on stage, f*** what was he thinking?/F*** wrong with everybody? is what you saying/But if everyone is crazy, you’re the one that’s insane.”

Those who listened to songs from Jay Z’s 4:44 album were surprised by his brutal honesty when he revealed he was emotionally available to wife, Beyonce, her possible miscarriages, his affair with “Becky with the good hair,” and of course, Jay Z’s longtime feud with Life Of Pablo rapper, Kanye West.

An inside source close to Kim and Kaye claims that the 36-year-old reality TV star is upset about Jay’s lyrics. The source told the news site that Kim thinks Jay Z may have taken some low blows at her emotionally fragile husband.

“She gets very protective of her husband, like a mama bear … She thinks it was a low blow to diss Kanye and throw around words like ‘insane’ after all he’s been through… Kanye had a real difficult time last year and is still coming out of it, so to hit him like that wasn’t cool.”

The “Famous” rapper has had his share of drama in the past year. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are still reeling from Kim’s Parisian robbery and grieving the death of his mother, Donda, who died in November of 2007 at the age of 58.

Last November, Kanye West was sent to a Los Angeles hospital following an abrupt cancellation of his “Saint Pablo Tour.” The Life Of Pablo rapper was treated for “exhaustion” at UCLA Medical Center, according to CNN. A source close to Kanye told People that Kanye was dealing with underlying emotional issues. The source claimed Kanye is “spiritually exhausted” and at the time felt like he was “under spiritual attack.”

Inside Kanye West’s breakdown: Rapper feels like ‘he’s under spiritual attack,’ source says https://t.co/H2rTJ53dkD pic.twitter.com/yO0hMZ7UZU — Yahoo (@Yahoo) November 22, 2016

When Yeezy returned home to LA, Kanye blasted Jay Z and Queen Bey for not calling or checking in with him after his television mogul wife jetted to Paris to pay homage to all things couture in honor of the annual Paris Fashion Week and was robbed at gunpoint. Kim Kardashian was robbed of $10 million dollars worth of jewelry at Hôtel de Pourtalès in Paris, according to People.

Kanye emphasized that his children, North and Saint West, had never even had a play date with Beyonce and Jay Z’s oldest daughter, Blue Ivy.

“Don’t call me after the robbery and say, ‘How you feelin’?’ You wanna know how I’m feelin’? Come by the house… Bring the kids by the house like we brothers… Our kids ain’t never even played together.”

In the past, many assumed Kanye had accepted the fact that Beyonce and Jay Z skipped his wedding and more hurt about North and Saint West never meeting Blue Ivy. However, a source tells Hollywood Life earlier this year that Kanye West was still fuming that Jay Z and Bey missing his lavish wedding to Kim Kardashian.

“Kanye [West] is an emotional guy and he gets very upset when he feels people slight him or disrespect him… It hurts him. When Jay Z and Beyonce blew off coming to his wedding to Kim [Kardashian] it infuriated Kanye. Although publicly he said it didn’t matter, privately Kanye was incensed. He never got over that.”

According to a source close to Kim and Kanye, “Kim would like nothing more than to drop the whole feud and move on with their lives.” The source went on by saying, “She likes Bey and Jay would love to be friends — but it has to be a two-way street. If they aren’t interested then so be it.”

Following Kanye’s hospitalization, the hip-hop icons looked like they were working things out.

Kanye West breaks up with JAY-Z's Tidal, confirming "Kill Jay Z" beef: https://t.co/vzJru4kfwJ pic.twitter.com/uwcF4pIPJs — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) July 2, 2017

Around the time of Kanye’s onstage rants, Page Six published an article report asserting that Jay was growing tired of his Watch the Throne pal.

“Jay can’t stand him,” a source told the gossip page. “He looks at him as this crazy, eccentric motherf***** he can tolerate in small doses. Kanye is a nut job. Everyone knows that.” To which Kanye said, “Name one genius that ain’t crazy, ” in the song, “Feedback.”

However, it has since been reported that Kanye is gearing up to write his own diss track.

Meanwhile, It has been reported that Beyonce has very different thoughts on her husband’s latest project. She loves the musical apology Jay Z wrote in his single “4:44.”

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]