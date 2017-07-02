Fourth Of July 2017 Tech Sales And Discounts: Top Picks For Apple, HP, Lenovo, And Amazon

Fourth of July 2017 is upon us, and while the long weekend would be filled with awesome food and even more impressive fireworks, there are also some important sales and discounts to watch out for, especially for customers looking for some sweet new tech. Here are our picks for the best tech deals for 2017’s Fourth of July celebration.

Apple

The Cupertino-based tech giant usually gives out its biggest discounts during the Black Friday weekend. As reported by MacRumors, however, Apple’s discounts for the Fourth of July weekend are no joke, either, with the tech giant rolling out some great deals on its notebooks and tablets.

The MacBook Air’s design might be a few years old, but it is still a great computer. Customers who would like to purchase a MacBook Air should head over to Best Buy, which has great deals for the Apple laptop. The 128GB MacBook Air is on sale for only $799.99, while the 256GB variant is available for just $999.99. Each purchase also gives customers a free six-month subscription to Trend Micro Internet Security, which could protect up to three devices.

The new 9.7-inch iPad is also getting a discount on Best Buy’s Fourth of July Sale. The 32GB variant of the new iOS tablet is available for just $299.99, while the 128GB version is on sale for $399.99. Best Buy is also throwing a free six-month subscription to Kaspersky Internet Security for three devices with every 9.7-inch iPad purchase.

Unlocked and pre-owned iPhone 5S units are also up for grabs in the retailer, with the devices being priced at a very affordable $129.99. The 128GB variant of the 6th generation iPod Touch is also on sale for just $329.99.

Lenovo

Lenovo is rolling out a number of discounts on its laptops for the Fourth of July weekend. According to a report from The Verge, the laptop maker is offering as much as 43 percent off on some of its notebook offerings. The Lenovo Legion Y520 laptop, for example, could be bought this weekend with a $140 discount using eCoupon DEAL331, resulting in the high-end notebook being priced at just $799.99.

Interestingly, Lenovo would also be giving an additional 15 percent discount for all customers who are in active military service. Even reservists, veterans, and immediate family members of military personnel could also enjoy the additional rebate.

Amazon

Amazon is going all out with its discounts for the Fourth of July 2017 weekend. In preparation for its upcoming Prime Day on July 11, the e-commerce giant is offering four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for just $0.99. Customers streaming a Prime Video for the first time would also be given a $10 voucher to spend by Prime Day. Lastly, Amazon is also offering a six-month Kindle Unlimited membership at 25 percent off and a 12-month Kindle Unlimited membership at 33 percent off. A 24-month Kindle Unlimited membership is offered at a 40 percent discount.

Enjoy interactive audio stories with Earplay for Alexa! Just say “Alexa, start Earplay.” Find more Alexa skills at https://t.co/otgjSuiWJk. pic.twitter.com/2Xku81RLMj — Amazon Echo (@amazonecho) May 9, 2017

Amazon Prime members could also enjoy some sweet discounts for various smartphones, such as the Nokia 6, which is on sale for $179.99 and the Alcatel Idol 5S, which is available for just $199.99. The Moto E4 is also on sale for $99.99.

Apart from this, customers could also purchase two Echo Dots for $130 using the code DOT3PACK, or two Echo devices for $159.99 with code ECHO2PACK.

HP

HP has not been left behind in Fourth of July 2017 deals, as the tech firm is also offering a number of discounts for its notebooks until July 8. Some of the discounts available go as high as $500 for a select number of laptops and desktop units.

As for laptop deals, the HP ENVY x360 Convertible Laptop 15t is on sale at $200 off, being priced at just $699.99. The touch-enabled HP Pavilion Laptop 15t is also for sale at $170 off, with the notebook starting at just $459.99.

[Featured Image by Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Images]