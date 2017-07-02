Kourtney Kardashian, ‘Stop Trying To Be A 19-Year-Old,’ Says Fan

Kourtney Kardashian posted a rather playful video of herself with her sisters on Instagram, but it looks like the fans didn’t really appreciate it. The fan said that Kourtney Kardashian was a “40-year-old, trying to be a 19-year-old.”

The fan didn’t fail to mention that the Jenner sisters were trying to be older than they were and Kourtney was trying to be younger than she is.

“40 yrs old try to be 19 yrs old and 19 yrs old try to be 40 yrs old that’s kardashian and Jenner.”

“This is dumb as hell,” said another.

“Seem to desperate,” another fan chimed in.

However, not everyone was critical of the fun video that the sisters made.

“I thought I was the only one that does with my siblings,” said one.

“This is the cutest thing I’ve ever seen????????❤️” said another fan.

This is not the first time Kourtney Kardashian has earned social media ire with her Instagram post.

The Inquisitr had reported that Kourtney Kardashian had posted a picture of her room that fans found rather “hideous.”

“You’re beautiful but that room is hideous,” the fan had said.

It’s true that Kourtney Kardashian doesn’t look her age one bit. She keeps fit and follows a very strict regimen and diet that help her maintain her weight.

Of course, this is not the first time Kourtney Kardashian has come under criticism for looking the way she looks. The Inquisitr had reported that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was, in fact, criticized by her estranged husband Scott Disick, who pointed out that Kourtney looked like a drag queen and tries too hard.

“[Scott] often says [Kourtney] looks too masculine and even said she looked like a drag queen in her recent magazine shoot,” the source quoted by Hollywood Gossip added.

Whatever people say, Kourtney Kardashian and her commitment to keeping fit are just great. People magazine had reported that her clean diet and exercise is one of the ways Kourtney is able to maintain her super-fit body which she routinely puts on display.

Her exercise routine involves giving special attention to her glutes and yes she loves to keep her butt toned.

Do you think Kourtney Kardashian is trying too hard to look young, as mentioned by Scott Disick?

