‘Midnight, Texas’ Premiere Spoilers: How Different Will The NBC Series Be From Charlaine Harris’ Books?

NBC’s Midnight, Texas will premiere later this month, and spoilers for the Charlaine Harris novel-based series have been slowly dropping.

Recently, series executive producer Monica Owusu-Breen shared what fans can expect from the series, particularly how close it will stay to its source material. According to Owusu-Breen, who told Entertainment Weekly, NBC’s Midnight, Texas will pull some material from the books but the TV series will show something different than what most people will be expecting.

The EP revealed that the series would rather expose more secrets at a faster pace, as opposed to the books in which the author spent a lot more time peeling back the mysteries of the characters. Owusu-Breen said that the plot for Midnight, Texas’ pilot season brings together elements from the first and third books in the trilogy, Midnight Crossroads and Night Shift, respectively. This means there will be relationships, villains, and moments from those book parts that will be part of Season 1.

At the NBCUniversal Press Tour in March, Owusu-Breen already explained that the network had to incorporate changes to the story to make it more suitable for television. She also said that Harris has been involved with the series and has been supportive of what the production team had done with the adaptation. Viewers will just have to wait and see how profound the changes to the plot are.

Won't you be our neighbor? #MidnightTexas comes to @NBC Monday, July 24 at 10/9c. A post shared by Midnight, Texas (@nbcmidnighttexas) on Apr 7, 2017 at 2:13pm PDT

Midnight, Texas follows the story of a small, remote town in Texas that is home to supernatural beings and peculiar people who want nothing but to lead an ordinary life. There, the residents, despite their differences, have formed a bond and work together as allies to protect each other from forces that threaten their existence.

These threats include suspicious cops, dark pasts, and even rowdy biker gangs, as stated in the series’ synopsis. The Midnight, Texas cast includes François Arnaud, Arielle Kebbel, Dylan Bruce, Parisa Fitz-Henley, Peter Mensah, Sarah Ramos, Yul Vazquez, and Sean Bridgers.

NBC is set to bring the series to the upcoming San Diego confab, Deadline has learned. The location at the convention has yet to be revealed but the publication noted that a Midnight, Texas panel will be present on July 22, two days before its scheduled TV debut. There will also be a contest, which grants the grand prize winner a VIP tour of Midnight, Texas’ offsite activation, and cast meet and greets. More Midnight, Texas SDCC contest details can be found on SDCCBlog.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]