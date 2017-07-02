Khloe Kardashian Cozies Up To Scott Disick, Are They Having An Affair?

Khloe Kardashian is being called out for her relationship with Scott Disick. On her Instagram, a fan asked her if she and Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-husband, are friends.

“Are you and Scott Disick friends,” asked a fan.

This question being raised by her fans is significant, given that Life & Style magazine had earlier talked about this “weird” relationship that the two have. And Scott also posted a very cozy selfie with Khloe on Instagram.

The rumors about their relationship aren’t new. Khloe had posted a picture of herself on Instagram sometime last year in which she and Scott were cozying up and she captioned the picture, “The Lord and the Lady.” Rumors are that Blac Chyna is going to talk about the relationship the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has with Scott Disick, Life & Style magazine reported.

After she had been called out for her relationship with Scott Disick, Khloe Kardashian was criticized once again by her fans for posting a picture that did not really live up to their expectations. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a picture of herself with beau Tristan Thompson in a printed dress, and it didn’t seem like a coincident that Tristan was wearing a very similar looking shirt too.

However, the fans weren’t very appreciative of the way she looked. And one of them came out to point that Khloe Kardashian had indeed “done something” to her face.

“What did she do to her face?” said one.

Another fan wished her a happy birthday and said she was a role model for girls.

“Happy birthday my role model you really deserve the Best age with grace and continue to shine.”

However, the fan was called out by someone who said Khloe Kardashian is not a role model.

Side A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Apr 27, 2017 at 12:35pm PDT

“If shes a role model you seriously need help,” the comment said.

“And if she’s not ur role model to you, you seriously need Jesus,” said another.

The Lord and the Lady A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jul 26, 2016 at 10:42pm PDT

The comments on her looks continued and the “fans” went kept pointing out that Khloe did indeed look “different.”

“Does she look different or is it me??” said one.

“This looks shopped,” said another.

“What did she do to her face?” another chimed in.

My birthday was incredible! Dream like almost! It's actually hard to put into words how special I feel and it's mainly because of this man right here! Thank you baby for treating me like a Queen every single day! Thank you to all of my friends and family for helping surprise me and for being the best anyone could ask for!! (Tap for glam details) A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jun 27, 2017 at 5:48pm PDT

