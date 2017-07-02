‘Game Of Thrones Was My Sex Education’ Says Sophie Turner As She Drops Hints About Sansa’s Future On The Show

Game Of Thrones can teach you a lot of things, like the value of repaying your debts and keeping your head. But for Sophie Turner, the actress who plays Sansa Stark on the show, the set of Thrones provided a different type of education.

“I’d be doing a read-through and we’d be talking about very graphic stuff,” she revealed in an interview with the Sunday Times. “The first time I found out about oral sex was reading the Game of Thrones script. I was 13. I said, ‘Wow! People do that?’ That’s fascinating, I guess that was my sex education. Being on Game of Thrones.”

Game Of Thrones is known for not holding back on the authenticity of their sex scenes so it was probably quite an education for a young Sophie Turner. But her character was not directly connected to a sex scene until she was raped by then-husband Ramsay Bolton.

Sophie said that she didn’t think much of the scene at the time and only realized its seriousness during the outrage that erupted after the episode aired.

“Sexual assault wasn’t something that had affected me or anybody I knew, so I was pretty blasé about the whole thing,” she says. “Naively so. And then I shot the scene, and in the aftermath there was this huge uproar that we would depict something like that on television. My first response was like, maybe we shouldn’t have put that on screen at all.”

But then she re-examined her feelings on the issue. She now thinks that Game Of Thrones was right for not shying away from depicting an issue that still negatively impacts women today.

“The more we talk about sexual assault the better, and screw the people who are saying we shouldn’t be putting this on TV and screw the people who are saying they’re going to boycott the show because of it. This sort of thing used to happen and it continues to happen now..”

That scene was definitely a turning point for her character, and Sophie says we can expect even more character growth for Sansa Stark when GOT returns in a couple of weeks.

Sansa has more of a desire for power now, and it could lead her to butt heads with her “brother” Jon Snow.

“Sansa has this newfound power, but not as much as Jon. This season is all about her struggles with that,” the actress told Empire Magazine, as reported by the Express.

Turner expressed a similar sentiment in an interview with SFX Magazine, the Express reports.

“She definitely feels left out. There’s a little bit of jealousy there. She feels like she deserves the title of Queen in the North…,” she said. “All she wants is the respect of her brother, and she feels like she’s not getting that.”

