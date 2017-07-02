Missing 13-Year-Old Girl Found Dead After Amber Alert

Authorities issued an Amber Alert for a missing 13-year-old girl, sadly her body has now been found.

According to the New York Daily News, the body of Shavon Randle was found inside a Texas home along with an unidentified male victim. The FBI and Lancaster police confirmed the identification of the Dallas teen found late Saturday night. Investigators had followed up on a lead to the residence and are going ahead with the investigation towards unraveling who is responsible for the deaths of Randle and the unidentified male.

An Amber Alert was issued for the 13-year-old girl after police responded to a missing person call. A frantic family member had told police officers that she got a call from Shavon’s cell phone saying that she had been kidnapped and would be harmed if the police were involved.

Fox News reports Shavon Randle was last seen Wednesday around 10 am local time. The Lancaster girl described as 5 feet 5, weighing 120 pounds and wearing blue basketball shorts and a white T-shirt was said to have been abducted by a male in a white four-door sedan with a dented rear passenger side.

Before the grisly discovery of her body, four people had already been arrested by the Lancaster police department and are being held as persons of interest. They are Devontae Owens, 24, Laporsha Polley, 25, Darius Fields, 26 and Laquon Wilkerson, 30. Polley and Fields were initially apprehended on unrelated drug charges before being questioned over the murders. Wilkerson and Owens were arrested on aggravated kidnapping charges and are presently being held in a Dallas County jail.

MISSING: Friends of 13yo Shavon Randle handing out this flyer in the neighborhood. Lancaster PD say she may be being held against her will. pic.twitter.com/bZLK48xaxH — Marie Saavedra (@MSaavedraTV) June 28, 2017

Police are on the hunt for a fifth suspect, 19-year-old, Michael Titus.

Titus’ mother in an interview with WFAA refuses to believe that her son was involved in the kidnapping and death of Shavon Randle. Titus’ mother who asked for the media outlet to conceal her identify because she feared for her family’s safety revealed she had not heard from her son since Tuesday which was highly unusual as they spoke every day. According to her, Titus was no angel, but she could not fathom him kidnapping and harming the little girl.

@rlopezwfaa with a heartbreaking update to Shavon Randle, the 13-year-old Lancaster girl who has been the subject of an Amber Alert. pic.twitter.com/AOdFDhTo1f — WFAA-TV (@wfaachannel8) July 2, 2017

“I’m not saying my child is perfect by far, but what I do know is that he would not be responsible for no kidnapping of another child. I’m not only worried only for this baby, but for my child.”

