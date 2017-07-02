Jessa Duggar And Ben Seewald’s Son Gets A Haircut, Some Fans Aren’t Feeling Spurgeon’s New Look

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald’s oldest son just got his first haircut at 19 months old. Spurgeon Elliot Seewald seems to love his new look, but some fans aren’t digging the curly-haired cutie’s new hairstyle.

On Saturday, Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald shared a few photos of Spurgeon’s first haircut on their family website. According to the parents, their toddler son only got a little trim. The Counting On stars didn’t reveal whether they left Spurgie’s hair longer because they simply couldn’t bear to lop off all his curls or if his haircut got cut short because he didn’t like the new experience. However, the little boy looked pretty happy in the post-haircut images posted by Jessa and Ben.

“We didn’t chop off all his curls but trimmed a few inches for his first hair cut!” they wrote.

The parents didn’t say who cut Spurgeon’s hair, but it’s possible that either Jessa or her mother, Michelle, had the honor of taking the clippers to his curls for the first time. In the book Growing Up Duggar, Jessa writes that she used to be responsible for cutting her brothers’ hair. She had ten different heads to experiment on, and she watched how-to videos online to learn how to cut men’s hair.

Michelle Duggar also has a lot of experience cutting kids’ hair. As the Duggar Family Blog reports, she was filmed giving Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard’s son, Israel, his first haircut for a 2016 episode of Counting On. Jill and Derick were in El Salvador at the time, so Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar had to travel quite the distance to share this special moment with their grandson. Israel was ten months old when he got his first haircut.

Jessa’s parents shared a short post about Spurgeon’s haircut on the Duggar Family Official Facebook page, and most fans seem to agree that that the tot looks adorable with slightly shorter hair. However, others are complaining that Spurgeon’s curls didn’t get trimmed short enough for their tastes.

“Sorry, but to look like a little boy, his hair needs to be short over the ears, and the curls need to come off – you don’t want him looking like a little girl, right!!!” commented one fan.

“Need some off so he looks like a boy,” wrote another.

However, Jessa has a “long hair, don’t care” attitude when it comes to her oldest son. As People reports, she’s had some fun with Spurgeon’s long locks by styling them into a man bun after bath time. Perhaps she got the idea from Spurgie’s Uncle Derick; the missionary grew his hair out while he was in El Salvador, and he temporarily rocked a man bun.

It won’t be long before Jessa Duggar has another head of hair to cut. However, right now her second son, Henry Wilberforce Seewald, is still sporting nothing but a smattering of peach fuzz on his little noggin. He’s currently five months old, and Spurgeon’s hair didn’t get long enough to curl until he was around eight months old. Fans will have to wait and see whether Henry will have curly hair like his older brother.

