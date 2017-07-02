Quentin Tarantino Now Engaged to Israeli GF Daniella Pick; Film Producer Retiring Soon?

Quentin Tarantino is now engaged and the woman he proposed to was Israeli singer Daniella Pick. Based on reports, the celebrated movie producer popped the question on June 30 while they were in Los Angeles.

Pick, who first met Tarantino in 2006, has been in ‘on and off’ relationship with the filmmaker since 2009. Their brief relationship did not go deeper due to distance and Tarantino made it clear that his priority is his career.

In fact, Tarantino previously shared that he met someone but chose to sacrifice the relationship because it will just interfere with his work. The director also said that if he allowed himself to be seriously involved with her and had tied the knot at that time, there will never be Inglourious Basterds today.

Then again, it was not clear if the award-winning director was referring to Daniella with this statement.

In November 2016, he revealed that he is planning to retire once his next two films are completed. The director has always mentioned that he only plans to make 10 movies then he will quit. If Tarantino cannot handle love and career at the same time, he is probably really retiring soon since he is engaged already.

At any rate, Tarantino met Daniella Pick again sometime last year and the pair has been together since then. The singer confirmed her engagement to Quentin via Ynet News by saying, “It’s true. We’re very happy and excited.”

Svika Pick, the 33-year-old’s singer’s father, also confirmed the news to a magazine outlet. “Yes, there is joy in our family. They got engaged. We have wished them Mazal Tov,” he shared.

On the other hand, Quentin Tarantino proudly announced his engagement to Daniella not through an interview, but by simply sharing an article on his Facebook page. New Beverly Hills Cinema, the theater owned by the director also tweeted about the engagement.

Quentin Tarantino engaged to Israeli Daniela Pick ???? https://t.co/DcFqyIVZxo via @timesofisrael — New Beverly Cinema (@newbeverly) July 1, 2017

The 54-year-old Quentin Tarantino, who is best known for his hit films like Kill Bill and Pulp Fiction, was never married. Although he was linked to many actresses throughout his career, he did not even got engaged to anyone until now.

Daniella Pick is a singer and also a model in Israel. Her father is also a well-known musician in their country so apparently, she got her music genes from him.

Meanwhile, as for Quentin Tarantino’s new projects, fans will have to wait. Speaking to Showbiz 411, the director disclosed that he is currently writing something but it will not be ready until 2018. He further explained that it will most likely be out by 2019 at least.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival]