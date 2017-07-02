Ryan Seacrest is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after hosts in Hollywood. While the 42-year-old host has successfully juggled different projects simultaneously in the past, it looks like Seacrest may be forced to choose between his new show Live with Kelly & Ryan and the American Idol reboot. Will he choose to quit one of these two shows?

Ryan Seacrest recently admitted to Variety that it was quite a challenge doing hosting gigs for TV and radio. Back then, Seacrest seemed optimistic that he would be able to successfully juggle between both platforms; however, latest reports claim that Seacrest may be forced to choose between two shows, American Idol and Live with Kelly & Ryan.

Seacrest has successfully achieved this task of doing hosting stunts for TV and radio with his show, On Air with Ryan Seacrest, but it may be different this time with his current stint on Live with Kelly & Ryan. The show, which he hosts together with Kelly Ripa, is set in New York. Seacrest is currently being eyed to return as the host for the American Idol reboot, but the show is filmed in Los Angeles.

Moving from one state to another may be an extremely challenging task for Seacrest. During the interview with the publication, the Live with Kelly & Ryan host believes that he can work it out, but he still has to check whether his schedule would permit him to do so.

“That is one of the things I’m looking at, just on my globe, just what time the show ends and what time I start the next day in New York,” he said.

Many fans believe that it is impossible for Seacrest to back out of Live with Kelly & Ryan since he has already signed a contract with the show. However, there have been recent reports that the show isn’t already doing well in the ratings and it may soon get cancelled.

Since ABC began talks of doing an American Idol reboot, many fans expressed their desire to see Seacrest back on the show even though the reboot may feature an entirely different set of judges. Gold Derby recently sought the opinion of readers on the possibility that Seacrest will no longer be back as host of the AI reboot through a poll.

Over half of those who took part in the survey said that the American Idol reboot is “not worth watching” if Seacrest does not return as host of the show. Latest updates revealed that Seacrest is currently in talks with ABC to work out his return to the show, but it still remains to be seen how his decision may affect his hosting gig on Live with Kelly & Ryan.

Which show should Ryan Seacrest be in if he had to choose one – Live with Kelly & Ryan or American Idol?

[Featured Image by Rich Fury/Getty Images]