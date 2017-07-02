‘The Bachelor’ Nick Viall And Vanessa Grimaldi Prove Haters Wrong With Affectionate Photos

The Bachelor star Nick Viall and his fiancee Vanessa Grimaldi proved their haters wrong after people began doubting their relationship would last, by posting affectionate photos with one another.

Shutting down the haters

Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi have had their fair share of doubters since the former proposed to the latter on the season finale of the most reason season of The Bachelor.

Rumors have surrounded the reality star couple since the start, with many doubting that their relationship would last long after the show.

Nick Viall took to Instagram on Saturday to show his fans that he and Vanessa were doing well. He and his Canadian fiancee would be spending the American Fourth of July Weekend together.

E! News reported that The Bachelor couple would be spending the weekend in the Midwest. Viall’s sister Maria was getting married in Wisconsin and it appeared that the reality star and his fiancee were having a blast.

Nick Viall is the second oldest of 11 siblings. The Bachelor star appeared to be making a statement to his haters with the photos of his girlfriend on Instagram.

“Wedding season #wedding.”

Is everything not as perfect as it seems?

Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi have been open about the difficulties they have faced because they are from different countries.

Wedding season????????????????‍♂️ #wedding A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Jul 1, 2017 at 4:19pm PDT

The Bachelor couple has reportedly had a bit of a hard time figuring out where to settle down and begin their lives.

Ever since starring on The Bachelor, Viall has been based in Los Angeles, while Grimaldi is still located in Montreal, Canada.

Sin City is more fun with a partner in crime #Vegas A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Jun 6, 2017 at 4:55pm PDT

The special education told E! News last month that she and her future husband were figuring out how to find a “middle ground.”

“I was and my family was very supportive of the idea of moving. I’m still bringing and carrying on my work from home with me.”

Checking out beautiful Montreal with my hottie tour guide.????????+????????#montreal #sightseeing @davidstea A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on May 31, 2017 at 4:35pm PDT

“I’m still planning on teaching. I’m still planning on being part of that life that I had in Montreal. It was a decision we both made together and we’re both very happy about that decision. Both of our families are very happy that we’re together and we’re starting our life together.”

Couldn’t be more proud of my girl for using her platform for such a great cause and starting the @nobetteryou foundation. Benefiting special education programs. Her first fundraising event is July 16th in Montreal. Check out @nobetteryou for more details #foundation #summer A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Jun 19, 2017 at 5:10pm PDT

Do you think The Bachelor couple Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi will ever make it down the aisle and get married? Let us know in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez / Staff/ Getty Images]