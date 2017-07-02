Lea Michele Bares Beach-Ready Bod During A Maui Frolick

Following her success on Scream Queens, Lea Michele took a break from acting to concentrate on her singing ambitions with a new album, Places. Now, the multi-talented entertainer is taking a real break, vacationing with girlfriends in Hawaii and sharing the pictures of her beach fun with her Instagram followers.

Lea Michele Heats Up The Beach In Her Bikini

Taking a break from her career, Lea joined a group of friends for a Hawaiian getaway, and as Entertainment Tonight reports, the actress and singer is sharing the vacation with her fans on Instagram. Ms. Michele arrived in Maui just a few days ago, and as soon as she had the opportunity, she shared the first picture of her vacation with fans — a collection of wayward palm trees blowing in the tropical breeze.

Ms. Michele captioned that picture simply, using a single “paradise” to describe just how she felt about arriving on the island. While the picture might entice nature lovers, Lea soon followed up that post with spicier pictures.

Taking a selfie with a friend, Lea revealed that she was enjoying a “girls trip” wit her gal pals, and if the drinks sitting beside the ladies are any indication, Ms. Michele plans to let her hair down for the getaway.

Lea’s first bikini picture shows the former Scream Queens actress kneeling on a hammock with her back to the camera. Orange bikini bottoms hug Michele, showing off her curves.

Lea Michele Takes Maui Over

In another post, Lea and a friend are seen wearing white cotton T-shirts printed with the words “long live the beach,” but, as Daily Mail reports, the vacationing women have been having just as much fun at their hotel’s pool. Ms. Michele and a friend also took time away from the water to learn some new dance moves. The Places artist shared a video of herself and a friend taking hula dancing lessons.

“We were born for this,” Ms. Michele captioned the video.

Showing off her killer figure in another photo, Lea Michele models a second bikini. This two-piece ensemble consists of a black top with yellow bottoms. There’s no caption, but Lea’s glare over the top of her sunglasses says it all.

Getting back to the beach, Michele shares another picture of herself and a friend testing the waters.

“So grateful to be on another incredible adventure with the most amazing friends, happy beyond words,” Lea Michele captioned the image.

