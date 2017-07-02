‘Little People, Big World’ Update: Audrey Roloff Has The Most Adorable Baby Shower

The Little People, Big World family threw the most adorable baby shower for Audrey Roloff, who is currently 31 weeks pregnant. The first-time mom-to-be was glowing at her party yesterday, held at the Roloff Farms. Even Baby Jackson came to celebrate the coming of his cousin!

Audrey Roloff’s Baby Shower Party Details

Pink was the main color of Audrey’s girly baby shower, from the decors down to the food. There were letter balloons that read “Baby Roloff” in gold and bright pink to welcome the guests. As a sweet and meaningful party detail, Jeremy and Audrey’s baby pictures were displayed on the tables.

Audrey wore the same gorgeous white dress she wore to her maternity photo shoot. The beautiful mommy-to-be kept her hair curled and flowy, channeling a bohemian look.

Traditionally, baby showers are for the mom-to-be and her girlfriends. But Jeremy proved to be a hands-on dad and even helped out in decorating. He also acted as photographer and snapped pictures while Audrey and her girlfriends played baby shower games.

Audrey’s sister-in-law Tori was there, bringing baby Jackson with her. It was definitely nice to see the two sisters-in-law be there for each other during milestones such as this. When Tori had her baby shower back in April, Audrey was also there to give her support.

Little People, Big World matriarch Amy Roloff was noticeably absent, but it’s not because she wasn’t invited. The second-time grandma is currently in Michigan visiting her family, based on her social media posts.

When Is Audrey’s Due Date?

Jeremy and Audrey are expecting a baby girl in less than two months. Audrey previously revealed that her exact due date is on August 31. The couple is still struggling to complete their new house’s remodeling before their baby girl arrives.

In a recent Instagram post, Audrey revealed that these last few months have been so stressful because of their big move. She even wrote that they have not bought anything for their baby yet! But the reality star stated that she’s thankful that her pregnancy has been relatively easy and that the baby has remained healthy throughout the pregnancy.

“Baby girl is healthy and non-stop moving this bumpin’ belly. I still can’t get over how miraculous pregnancy is. I’m so humbled and honored that the Lord would entrust me with this baby to grow, nurture, instruct, and love.”

Jeremy and Audrey also shared a video of their maternity photo shoot. The creative couple did it in the middle of a field of daisies, which was a memorable spot for them when they were still dating. In her Instagram post, Audrey got a little bit sentimental about their love story and stated that now, their love has “multiplied.”

“Every year, when the wild daisy fields bloom, it reminds me of the summer we fell in love. And every year, I am more in love with this man that God has given me. Today, our love continues to multiply in more ways than one.”

Little People, Big World has just wrapped up Season 12. Amy Roloff hinted that a new season will air this September, right after Jeremy and Audrey welcome their first baby.

[Featured Image by Audrey Roloff/Instagram]