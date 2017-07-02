Selena Gomez And The Weeknd Reportedly Learning To Speak Spanish Together

One of Hollywood’s hottest couples is reportedly taking their romance to the books as Selena Gomez and The Weeknd learn a new language together.

Gomez and The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, are said to be studying Spanish together so they can exclusively speak in the language to one another.

Hollywood Life reported on the couple’s new adventure together as the site stated Tesfaye and Gomez seek to only speak to one another in Spanish.

The site quotes a source as saying the “perfect” pair is growing so close that they are now helping each other brush up on the language.

“They’re both trying to speak it fluently and are aiming to only speak to each other in that language.”

The insider described Selena and Abel’s Spanish lessons as they said the couple sometimes relies on Google translator to help them understand what the other is saying.

It’s said The Weeknd is already a pro at rolling the letter “r,” and Selena finds it extremely sexy. It reportedly turns Gomez on and she “can’t help” but reward the 27-year-old with a kiss when he speaks Spanish.

“They’re loving and enjoying the learning experience and are having so much fun.”

Gomez and Tesfaye may have difficulty finding time to keep up with their studies, though, as both are currently busy with their respective careers. The Weeknd is scheduled to be on tour through July as Selena continues to promote her new songs and music videos.

The 24-year-old Gomez has been busy since her 2016 stay in rehab for mental health reasons as she quickly got back to work following her release.

In just a few short months, the singer has had several new hit songs, released the Netflix sensation 13 Reasons Why, and debuted as the new face of Coach.

@coach family A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jun 22, 2017 at 6:00pm PDT

Despite their hectic schedules, it seems Selena and Abel do find time to devote to each other. The couple has already vacationed in several countries together as Tesfaye took Gomez to his hometown in Canada, and she joined him on tour in South America.

Of course, they show their love and dedication to one another on social media as well. Both Gomez and Tesfaye have posted photos of their partners on social media as sources call them “proud” of one another.

Perez Hilton reported on Selena and Abel congratulating the other on Instagram stories last week as they both make strides in their careers.

“The two proved just how much they’re meant to be by gushing about each other on their Instagram Stories!”

It seems this couple has a lot to be happy about as they continue to publicly swoon over one another amid reports they’re learning a new language together.

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]