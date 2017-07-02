The CDC Has Posted A ‘Walking Dead’ Emergency Preparedness List

The CDC, which many fans of The Walking Dead will know as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is a real-life agency that takes action in the trans-continental U.S. when there is an outbreak of infectious diseases that pose a significant threat to the population. Even though many people know that such an agency exists, not all know it by name.

With the popularity of zombies in major media these days, such as shows like The Walking Dead, Z Nation, The Strain, and other post-apocalyptic shows, the CDC has taken to its blog page to post and remind Americans that such scenarios are in fact possible. Maybe not with zombies, but they are certainly a possibility and it’s always a good idea to be prepared when a crisis hits.

For those who think that zombies like the ones they see on The Walking Dead are not possible, you should know that in theory, these zombies are based off the whole concept that infectious diseases and pathogens have caused people to act in erratic behaviors. Just consider what rabies has done over the years and the way it became such an intense threat to society. That is not only a disease obtained by rabid dogs, but rather all living creatures in some form or another.

its what the guy at the CDC told Rick. They die any way and they zombify. They are the “walking dead” pic.twitter.com/xglUcbU9HZ — maldune magilacutty (@duney_mag) December 12, 2016

So the real question that you may be asking yourself here is, can The Walking Dead come back to life? The answer is most likely no, but who really knows what the future holds, right? But the CDC blog does use popular fictional zombies from The Walking Dead as a good example of why it is important to be prepared in cases where similar emergencies can take place.

Although the CDC blog does mention The Walking Dead and zombies, it seems to only do so in an elementary way by getting people to focus on the real information it seeks to convey. There is a basic checklist that the CDC wants you to adhere to in order to be prepared. Check it out below.

From the CDC blog:

 Water (1 gallon per person per day)

 Food (stock up on non-perishable items that you eat regularly)

 Medications (this includes prescription and non-prescription meds)

 Tools and Supplies (utility knife, duct tape, battery powered radio, etc.)

 Sanitation and Hygiene (household bleach, soap, towels, etc.)

 Clothing and Bedding (a change of clothes for each family member and blankets)

 Important documents (copies of your driver’s license, passport, and birth certificate to name a few)

 First Aid supplies (although you’re a goner if a zombie bites you, you can use these supplies to treat basic cuts and lacerations that you might get during a tornado or hurricane)

Updated pictures of the CDC building from The Walking Dead! So cool seeing this in person. pic.twitter.com/vVRfsv92Fh — brandon (@imuppz) June 25, 2016

In such cases that The Walking Dead is not the real issue, then just consider most of these bullet points to be a standard guide on how to be ready when diseases or pathogens break out where you live.

