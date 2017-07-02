LeBron James returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers after leaving them years before and helped lead them to three straight NBA Finals, including winning an NBA Championship for them in 2016. However, LeBron and the Cavaliers lost in this year’s NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors and there are hints that James could be on his way out of Cleveland again.

ESPN reported that the Cleveland Cavaliers want to target some big-name NBA free agents and with the 2017 free agency period starting today, LeBron James is nowhere to be found. Instead, as the Cavaliers set out to surround LeBron with talent to make another NBA Finals run, James is in Alabama attending the wedding of Eric Bledsoe.

This isn’t just a slight pause for LeBron James either. ESPN reports that LeBron has chosen to just be a bystander and watch with the Cleveland Cavaliers do this offseason when it comes to putting another title contender on the floor next year.

After the 2017-18 NBA season, LeBron James can leave the Cleveland Cavaliers and there are rumors that he is considering doing so. When the Cavaliers forced out general manager David Griffin, James tweeted his thanks to Griffin along with a small shot at the Cavaliers, saying that if they didn’t appreciate him that LeBron did.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN reported that LeBron James was advocating for a contract extension for David Griffin and the Cleveland Cavaliers didn’t speak to LeBron about the move before letting Griffin go.

With the Cavaliers booting their general manager before the NBA free agent period started, and James learning like everyone else did, there could be a good reason that he is not helping the team recruit any free agents for what could be his last year in Cleveland.

The first shot was fired right before the NBA free agent signing period kicked off. The Cleveland Cavaliers were considered favorites to try to trade for Paul George, who rumors indicate was willing to sign long term with the Cavaliers if LeBron James stayed with the team. With no guarantees, the Indian Pacers traded Paul George to the Oklahoma City Thunder to team him with Russell Westbrook.

In the past, LeBron James actively tried to help the Cleveland Cavaliers recruit the best NBA free agents possible to ensure they made it to the NBA Finals. As of Saturday night, the Cavaliers had only signed reserve guard Jose Calderon to a contract.

