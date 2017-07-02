Paramore vocalist Hayley Williams and New Found Glory rocker Chad Gilbert have called it quits after nearly 10 years together and 16 months of marriage, reports revealed.

On Saturday, the 36-year-old rock star took to Instagram and shared a lengthy note to their fans, announcing his split with Hayley. In the post, Chad explained that “marriage is not for the faint of heart” and that they tried to stay hopeful even when the outcome isn’t what they’d originally hoped for.

Despite the split, the rock star couple remains positive about the situation, assuring their fans that they are going to be okay.

The New Found Glory founding member also made it clear that even though they have called it quits, they remain close friends and will continue to support each other personally and professionally.

Chad also took the time to thank fans of New Found Glory and Paramore, as well as their families and friends for their never ending support and kindness.

Although details of their split are limited, many assume that Chad and Hayley’s breakup was mutual and that there were no hard feelings between them.

So far, no word yet on whether Chad and Hayley will officially head for divorce soon. It’s also unclear who exactly pulled the plug on their relationship. Check out the full statement below.

Hayley and Chad started dating in 2008 and tied the knot in Nashville in February 2016 after a year-long engagement.

It can be recalled that the New Found Glory member popped the question to the Paramore vocalist on Christmas Day in 2014. The couple has no children together.

Meanwhile, Hayley recently opened up about her struggles with depression causing her to “privately leave” Paramore in 2015. In an interview with The Fader, the 28-year-old singer dished on her mental health and how it affected her personal and professional life.

“For the first time in my life, there wasn’t a pinhole of light at the end of the tunnel. I thought, I just wish everything would stop. It wasn’t in the sense of, I’m going to take my life. It was just hopelessness. I don’t think I understood how dangerous hopelessness is. Everything hurts.”

Hayley pointed out that her depression was the reason why she decided to quit Paramore for a brief period of time a couple of years ago.

“I just was done. I thought, There’s gotta be something else that I’m good at in my life. Maybe it’s time for me to go find that.”

Apparently, the “Ain’t It Fun” singer felt that there’s nothing else she could contribute to Paramore, prompting her to quit and go on hiatus. During her time off, Hayley reportedly focused on her mental health and seek help from a therapist.

Although Hayley temporarily ditched Paramore, it was revealed that her bandmate, Taylor York, continued to send her new music. Hayley eventually came around and ended up creating the band’s latest album After Laughter, which deals with “depression, death, and mental health.”

Paramore’s After Laughter was released on May 12, 2017.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]